Inspired Play: LaVan's double-double leads Eagles past Patriots

DOUGLAS –– The Highland Christian Eagles (16-4, 5-0 Region) won an ugly region matchup against Citizens Christian Academy 77-43 Friday night in Douglas.
When a team wins by more than 30 points, it normally sounds like an easy victory. Highland did themselves no favors early on as the Eagles could not make open shots. This kept the game close early on as Highland continued to misfire.
Taking a 27-19 point lead into the half, the Eagles seemed to wake up in the locker room. They started the third quarter with a steal by Xavier Godfrey and then a drive and assist by Quron Baker to Jace LaVan, who converted the and-one foul shot.
The Eagles blitzed CCA with tight defensive pressure throughout the rest of the game. That intensity resulted in several easy buckets for the Eagles. The Eages’ ability to create their own tempo forced CCA into playing at a speed that they weren’t used to and from there, it was a runaway.
LaVan played an inspiring game, leading his team with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The senior was dominant throughout and added 5 steals to top his night off. Quron Baker shook off an early shooting slump to add 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Xavier Godfrey also had a strong second half contributing 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Damarri Copeland and Caleb McCormick added nine and eight points respectively.
Despite their shooting woes from the floor, the Eagles had a strong night from the foul line as they converted 19-for-23 shots from the charity stripe on the evening.
The Eagles play Aucilla Christian (9-7) tonight at home at 7 p.m.
