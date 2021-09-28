OCILLA – The Irwin County Indians (3-2) outlasted the Brooks County Trojans (2-2) in a rematch of last year’s GSHA Class A Public state championship, winning 21-13.
It was the region opener for both teams.
The Trojans, who had come into the game winning their last two games by a combined score of 85-20, struggled to get anything going on offense.
“This is obviously a much better team than who we’ve played in the last two weeks,” Brooks County head coach Maurice Freeman said. “They’ve had our number as of late, and that’s just how football is.”
Irwin County was able to get the running game going early with senior running back Marcus Edwards scoring on a 20-yard run in the middle of the first quarter.
Brooks County responded with a rushing touchdown of their own. Senior running back Omari Arnold scored on a 1-yard run off a direct snap.
Irwin County would retaliate with another touchdown, this time on a 1-yard score from junior quarterback Cody Soliday.
The game then turned into a trading of punches from both teams, with neither defense wavering for the opposing offense.
On the first drive following halftime, lightning struck for the Trojans in the form of a fumble recovery. It would be the only turnover of the game for either team.
The Trojans turned the turnover into six points via a passing touchdown from junior quarterback Jamal Sanders. They would miss the extra point, however.
The teams would resume trading punts and field position for the remainder of the third quarter and into the fourth.
Momentum was able to swing back into the Indians’ favor thanks to a shanked 8-yard punt from the Trojans. The drastic change in field position would eventually lead to another rushing touchdown from Edwards, stretching the lead to 21-13.
The Indians would hold their ground the rest of the way and ran out the clock to salt the game away.
For the Trojans, it was a night full of miscues and missed opportunities.
“We had three interceptions that were dropped,” Freeman said. “There was the holding call that wiped out a solid return. We didn’t do a good job punting the ball or tackling. We didn’t execute well, and I’ll take the blame for that.”
UP NEXT
Brooks County: Returns home to take on the Atkinson County Rebels on Oct. 1.
Irwin County: Travels to Lakeland to take on the Lanier County Bulldogs on Oct. 1.
