The inaugural Cook County Back 2-School Extravaganza will be held Saturday, July 30.
As part of the event, a back to school event will be held at the old Cook Middle School located at 310 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
A School supply giveaway, free hair cuts, health fair, face painting and other fun and games are planned as well as barbecue (free meal for kids).
The Harlem Legends take over Cook High School from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. with the following events:
Kids Basketball Camp (5 p.m.)
VIP Meet & Greet (6:30 p.m.)
Harlem Legends vs. Cook County All-Stars (7:30 p.m.)
This weekend is sponsored by members of the Cook County Community. Proceeds benefitting the Cook High School Marching Hornets, Saving Our Cook Kids (SOCKS) and the Cook County Training School Foundation, Inc. (CCTSFI).
