HAHIRA—The Valwood Valiants (0-2) travel to face the Georgia Christian Generals (0-1) Friday night in Dasher.
Both the Valiants and Generals will be searching for their first win of the season.
The Valiants wouldn’t find success last week against the Savannah Christian Raiders as they would fall to them 47-7. The Generals wouldn’t have much more luck as they fell to the Calvary Christian Knights 38-0 Aug. 27. The Generals did not play last week due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Valwood head coach Justin Henderson looks to see his team be better than last week's performance.
“We just got preach pass protection, we’ve cut something out to help our team be better,” Henderson said. “We've got to get really good at what we installed in the spring and also in the summer – just get back to the fundamentals.”
In last year's matchup between the rivals, the Valiants blew out the Generals 51-8 in the season opener with the Valiants' offense posting 390 yards of total offense.
Last week, the Valiants' offense couldn’t get into a rhythm as senior quarterback Dru Womack was under a lot of pressure from the Raiders' defense. The Valiants committed two turnovers and only converted 2 of 10 third-down opportunities.
The Valiants defense also struggled to keep the Raiders in check last week as they allowed 384 yards of total offense – over half of those yards coming on the ground with 261 yards rushing.
The Generals, coached by Chuck Knapp, look to have better success this upcoming go-round with the Valiants.
The Valiants' offense features two targets that should be difference-makers on offense – senior wide receiver Tajh Sanders and freshman running back Mills Moorman.
Sanders and Moorman will be leaned on this week to try to help the Valiants bounce back.
“Tajh is going to make plays – I mean, that’s what kind of player he is," Henderson said. "Mill has an opportunity. When you get it, the question is what do you do with it. He has been getting some first-string reps at running back and we're looking forward to handing him the ball.”
