In the Top Spot

WACO, Texas –– Coming off its fourth national championship in 2018, the Valdosta State football team was tabbed No. 1 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Preseason Division II Top 25, released Monday afternoon.
The Blazers, who capped the first perfect season in school history at 14-0 in 2018, with a thrilling 49-47 victory over Ferris State in the national championship game in McKinney, Texas. VSU garnered 29 of 32 first place votes and 792 points in the poll. Ferris State tallied the remaining three first place nods and 768 points for second in the poll. Minnesota State was third in the preseason poll with 686 points, followed by Notre Dame (Ohio) with 623 points and Ouachita Baptist rounded out the top five with 585 points.
Northwest Missouri State is sixth (580), followed by Tarleton State (549), Lenoir-Rhyne (524), Colorado State-Pueblo (463) and Slippery Rock rounded out the top ten with 446 points. West Georgia is 15thin the poll, while West Alabama came in at 24th for other Gulf South Conference foes. Among others receiving votes and Blazer opponents this season are; West Florida, Albany State, Florida Tech and Ohio Dominican.
This is the fourth time VSU has been ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll in the history of the AFCA Division II poll. VSU was ranked first in the preseason poll each of the following years after its national championships (2005, 2008, 2013 and now 2019).
Heading into the 2019 season, the Blazers return a number of key players on both sides of the ball and look forward to the fall campaign under Goff. Returning this season under center is junior quarterback Rogan Wells, who was the 2018 Harlon Hill Award national runner-up. Wells, a Fort Mill, S.C., native, had an outstanding sophomore campaign as he threw for five touchdowns tying the national title game record and caught a touchdown for six scores for a new championship game record in 2018. A talented group of running backs and wide receivers complement Wells on the offensive side of the ball. VSU returns eight of 11 starters on offense from last season.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Blazers led the nation in 2018 with six interceptions for touchdowns and 18 total interceptions for the season. The Blazers return GSC Defensive Freshman of the Year Jameon Gaskin at linebacker, along with senior defensive lineman Joe Mozone, highlighting a strong nucleus of players for 2019 on defense.
VSU opens the 2019 season Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m., in Albany, Ga., versus Albany State in head coach Gary Goff ‘s first game as a Blazer. The Blazers then open the home slate Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium versus Ohio Dominican.
Check back with vstateblazers.com for links to all things Blazer football all season long.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 season by calling 229-333-SEAT or purchasing online at vstateblazers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.