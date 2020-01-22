In the Club: Valdosta's Johnson becomes fourth player to score 1,000 points

VALDOSTA –– Prestige is nothing new to Valdosta High School.
Last Saturday against Coffee, senior point guard Ja'Mya Johnson poured in a game-high 30 points to lead Valdosta to a 74-54 victory –– the team's 14th win in a row.
In the process, Johnson made history –– becoming the fourth Valdosta girl to amass 1,000 career points.
"It's kind of important to me –– getting 1,000 points," Johnson said. "I've been working hard for it since my sophomore year basically, so it felt special to get 1,000 points."
Prior to the Coffee game, Johnson says head coach E.A. Wilcox kept her updated on how close she was to the milestone. In fact, Wilcox began to clue her in before the team faced archrival Lowndes on Jan. 15.
"I knew I was like 12 points away (heading into the game)," Johnson recalled. "Coach told me. He told me a week before I was 40 points away and I had a good game. At Lowndes, I scored 26 points then I came in (against Coffee) –– I didn't expect to have 30 points, it kind of just came. ... I wasn't expecting to score a lot that game."
Johnson has been at the forefront of the Lady 'Cats hot start, leading the team in scoring and assists as the team looks to lock up a region championship and make a deeper run in the state playoffs.
After making her debut as a sophomore three years ago, Johnson has seen her game and her role grow by leaps and bounds.
"I gained more leadership," Johnson said when asked about the biggest strides she's made since her debut as a sophomore. "My defense, I got better playing defense. My vision, being able to see the floor more and playing together with my team."
The Lady 'Cats have placed all four players in the 1,000-point club under Wilcox –– Stormm Phillips, Desinee Arnold, Asia Harrison and now, Johnson.
Seeing the players that have come before her leave their legacy inspired Johnson to do the same. Wilcox spoke about his point guard's milestone and her growth as a leader after practice on Wednesday.
"It's a heavy honor," Wilcox said. "It's a great honor to coach a kid like that who wants to, not only score like she does but what she does for our team. She's not just a scorer, she leads us in assists as well. A lot of people think she just shoots the ball and just tries to score, but she's a leader on the floor.
"It's a great honor that she's achieved this milestone in her life. This was something she's wanted to achieve all of her life. She saw Stormm Phillips' poster and she was here when Asia got hers as well so I know that's something she's wanted to do as a kid before she even got to high school and she's done it."
Wilcox continued, "On the court, she gets us in our sets, gets us where we're supposed to be on the floor. One thing that helped that growth is that she had the opportunity to be behind some great kids. Last year even, Nia Allen was our main leader on the floor. A couple years before that, she had Asia Harrison so she had an opportunity to see what leadership was so she could emulate those girls and become a better leader herself.
"When she came in, she was young as a sophomore and played a lot of minutes and she scored some points for us –– I think she averaged a little over 10 as a sophomore. ... Now, we've had to tell her, 'This is your team now. You're the leader of this team now. You make this thing run and as you go, that's how far we go. She's accepted that. She's taken that on her shoulders. She's carrying that load and she's done a great job this year."
As part of carrying that load, Johnson refuses to get caught up in the hype.
Sixteen straight wins and joining the 1,000-point club are nice, but her focus is on the next game, on Friday –– a region game at home and the Northside Eagles.
"I just take it one game at a time, really," Johnson said. "I don't really look past any opponent. I just feel like if we focus on one game, we'll come out victorious."
