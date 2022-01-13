Ice cold shooting dooms Valwood girls against Brookwood

HAHIRA – The Valwood Lady Valiants (2-6, 0-2 GISA Region 3-3A) dropped their fourth straight contest, losing 63-22 to the Brookwood Lady Warriors (5-11, 1-0).
It was a game that was over by the first quarter. The Warriors got off to a red hot start as they worked the perimeter and made it rain threes.
As for Valwood, missed baskets and turnovers quickly became a recurring theme. By the end of the first quarter, Brookwood had a 26-6 lead.
The action evened out in the second quarter as the Lady Warriors slowed down the pace to a near crawl. Still, Valwood was unable to get much going on offense as Brookwood smothered them on defense.
There was one sequence during the second quarter where Valwood had several put-back attempts at the rim and still couldn’t capitalize.
“We didn’t box out,” Valwood head coach Mike Patrick said. “Our problem is finding a way to put the ball in the hole.”
Brookwood took a commanding 38-16 lead into the break, outscoring the Lady Valiants 12-10 in the second quarter.
They kept it going in the second half, leaning in on their size and strength to power their way to the rim. Defensively, the Lady Warriors continued to attack and force turnovers with tight man defense.
The stingy defense proved to be successful in the third quarter as Brookwood held Valwood to just two points during the quarter. Offensively, the Lady Warriors capitalized on their opportunities and scored 16 points to take a 54-18 lead into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was very low-scoring and slow paced as Brookwood drained the clock to close out the game.
Still, the Lady Valiants played until the final whistle.
Patrick noted that that competition his team has faced as of late has been much tougher than what they faced to start the season.
“Our competition has really stepped up,” Patrick said. “[Brookwood] was state champions two years ago, and you could see the size difference. We’ve been in every game this year except for this game and the game last Friday night against Southland, who’s also in our region and won state last year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.