VALDOSTA – Trailing Norcross much of the second half, the Lowndes High Vikings’ season was on the brink.
Down 34-28 and facing fourth-and-13 from the Norcross 23, Vikings quarterback Jacurri Brown got the ball away under heavy pressure from the Blue Devils’ defense to find Khris Thomas, known to his teammates as “K5”, in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Senior kicker Franklin Aguilar’s extra point was good as the Vikings took a 35-34 lead with 1:17 left.
Thomas finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning grab.
“I sent the ball and I said, ‘K5,’ and I throw it to K5,” Brown said, recalling the go-ahead touchdown. “I got boomed on the play, so I just look up and he caught the ball.”
As Brown released the game-winning pass, Thomas was in a race towards the end zone with no clear winner. The stadium was as quiet as it had been all night as the fate of the Vikings’ entire season hung on the ball sailing through the air.
Thomas miraculously shed his defender moments before the ball arrived to make the catch and score with 1:17 left. It was an incredible catch by Thomas, but an equally impressive throw from Brown as he got hit.
Brown finished with 196 yards passing and 80 rushing in a little over two quarters of football. As impressive as that is, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the senior’s performance.
Brown went down with an ankle injury with 6:57 left in the first quarter and didn’t return for the rest of the half. While he still ran for 80 yards on the day, he was still noticeably favoring the ankle in the second half.
But it was the Miami commit’s work on defense that put an exclamation point on his gutsy performance Friday night.
On the ensuing possession, the Blue Devils got 13 yards on their first play of the drive, but on the next play, Vikings defensive lineman W.C. Fulton found himself in the backfield yet again for his second sack and third tackle for a loss on the night.
After Fulton’s sack, Blue Devils quarterback AJ Watkins took a deep shot, but the ball was tipped on arrival by a defensive back and came down into the hands of Brown, who was in at safety, for the game-sealing interception.
No, Brown hasn’t played defensive back before, but to win, he’ll play wherever.
“Quarterback, safety, doesn’t matter, I’m a football player. I love the game. I’ll play it all… whatever I got to do that’s best for the team I’ll do it.”
On a third-and-eight in the fourth quarter, Brown took off with nothing but green in front of him for maybe 30 yards. The run instead went for 16 after Brown made a beeline to the opposing sideline, pulling up limping as he got out of bounds.
But the senior stayed on his feet and limped right back into the huddle, resolved to play through the pain with his team’s season on the line.
Facing fourth-and-11 with 3:39 left, the Vikings opted to go for it. Brown dropped back and lofted a jump ball to Justin Barron in the end zone. The pass appeared to be caught momentarily, but as Barron and corner back Jasiah Beacham came crashing to the turf, the ball popped loose – giving the Blue Devils the ball back on downs.
With 3:29 remaining, the Vikings looked to be in dire straits down six with the Blue Devils just needing to move the chains and run out the clock.
It must have seemed like a forgone conclusion to some Vikings – some seniors, including Thomas and Chase Belcher, who went down injured on the opening drive of the game, were already shedding tears on the sideline when their defense took the field.
But Brown knew that wasn’t the last time his offense would step on the field.
“I said, ‘Ok you can cry right now, but we’re gonna get the ball back. So, get you’re crying out, do whatever you got to do to get ready, but I need you on this field with me when we go back out there,’” Brown said, recalling what he told his distraught teammates.
Sure enough, the Vikings’ defense made its stand at midfield, forcing the Blue Devils to go three and out with the game on the line.
The Vikings not only stopped the Blue Devils in their tracks, but only allowed 30 seconds to run off the clock, giving the offense plenty of time to drive down the field and score.
“Our defense did enough again to win. These guys – I don’t think I’ve ever been around a team with as much heart and as much character as this team,” DuBose said. “I mean they won’t quit. I’m just proud of the team, I’m proud of the effort, it took a lot to win this one.”
Even after the Vikings got the stop, the game was far from over. With 3 minutes to work with, the Vikings took over backed up at their own 10-yard line, still down six points.
On the first play, Brown tossed a screen to sophomore back Jacarre Fleming for 23 yards that set up a deep ball to Thomas and in a blink, the Vikings had flipped the field.
The Vikings were a totally different team without their star quarterback and primary playmaker Chase Belcher, who went down on the first drive and never came back.
In their absence, it was Thomas and Fleming who came up big to keep the Vikings’ offense rolling.
After Brown went down in the first quarter, Fleming came in and took the next three handoffs for 27, 15 and 6 yards. Sophomore running back Erick Brown came in and gave Fleming some rest while moving the Vikings to first-and-goal.
Sophomore backup quarterback Tate Sirmans threw the first pass on the drive to Thomas, who made a one-handed catch for the touchdown before the defender pushed him out of bounds.
Fleming finished with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on only 17 carries, and caught three passes for another 36 yards, but those were mostly screens to get Fleming the ball in space where his quickness shines.
“Smoke [Fleming] has been a great player all year and Erick Brown came in and did an outstanding job - gave us reps when we needed ‘em,” DuBose said.
The Blue Devils struggled to get anything going with their running game, totaling 111 yards split between Watkins, who led with 39 yards on 15 attempts, and senior running backs Omari Gordon and Tad Logan, who had 29 and 25 yards respectively.
However, junior receiver Nakai Poole found success thanks to the Vikings loading the box and biting on a few too many RPOs in their effort to stop the run.
This was especially apparent on third downs, where Watkins connected with his 6-3 receiver four times in five attempts for 74 yards.
The Blue Devils finished 7 of 16 on third downs overall, going 3 of 11 on third down attempts that didn’t go to Poole.
Poole finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions: four third-down conversions, and in the second quarter, a 73-yard breakaway score and another touchdown catch from 5 yards out.
The Blue Devils scored early in the second quarter when they returned a blocked punt to cut the deficit to 14-7, but Lowndes quickly erased that score when Kevis Thomas returned the next kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
But the Blue Devils scored the next two touchdowns of the quarter to go into the half tied at 21.
The two teams traded scores in the second half, with the Vikings scoring last to win it.
With the win, the Vikings (10-2) extend their winning streak to eight games and by virtue of winning the coin flip, will host No. 1-ranked Collins Hill (12-0) this Friday in a rematch of last year’s Class 7A semifinals.
“These guys just expect to win when we get the ball, even if we’re down at the end,” DuBose said. “I’m proud of this group, this group has accomplished a lot of stuff. They wanted to play Collins Hill again, that’s the team that knocked us out last year in the semis. And that’s who they wanted to get to next round.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m., at the Concrete Palace.
