VALDOSTA –– "I don't chase dreams, I hunt them!"
Those were words of Valdosta High junior wide receiver Javonte Sherman, who announced his commitment to East Carolina University on Twitter Thursday.
"First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with all my talents and abilities to play this amazing game of football," Sherman wrote in a tweet. "I want to thank my parents for guiding and keeping me down the right path through this process. I also want to thank my coaches, trainers and mentors for taking their time to invest in me. After a long talk with my parents, I've decided that I'll be committing to East Carolina University. #ECU #GoPirates."
Sherman fielded 23 offers from schools before making his decision –– most notably, the University of Tennessee and Wake Forest. The Pirates forwarded their offer to Sherman on April 16, and as recently as June 1, he received an offer from Washington State.
Ultimately, Sherman says, the decision came down to fit.
"I chose ECU because the coaching staff made me feel so comfortable," Sherman said. "They’ve kept it real with me since Day 1. In their offense, they throw the ball around a lot and they're also producing NFL wide receivers. ECU's offense, a wide receiver would die to play in it."
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound pass-catcher had a breakout season as a junior in 2019. He had 53 catches for 1,154 yards – averaging an eye-popping 21.8 yards per catch – with a team-leading 16 touchdowns to earn All-Region 1-6A and All-State honors.
During an interview last season, former Wildcats head coach Alan Rodemaker touted Sherman's maturation from his sophomore year to his junior year as a key factor in his success. Rodemaker pointed to differences in how Sherman handled himself in practice and how he took coaching, saying, "His light's come on a bit. He's a college football player and I think he's starting to realize that."
"My sophomore year, I was still in my baby phase [laughs]," Sherman said. "I was still expecting everyone to give me everything. But I realized that if this is what I want to do, I’m gonna have to grow up and get it."
Heading into the 2019 season, Sherman wasn't on many people's radar.
The 'Cats were set to be led by star quarterback Tate Rodemaker and stud all-around threat Jaheim Bell. Sherman emerged quickly as the team's top producing receiver despite Bell's presence. However, things took a turn when Bell went down the week of the Winnersville Classic with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.
After Bell's injury, a talk with former offensive coordinator Josh Crawford set Sherman up for the load he was about to carry the remainder of the season.
"When my bro Jaheim Bell went down, of course it was unexpected," Sherman said. "After it happened, me and Coach Crawford had a conversation. All the coaches always had high expectations of me. but Coach Crawford was just letting me know...it’s time, it’s my time!"
While Sherman has committed early, he says he plans to sign officially on Feb. 3, 2021 –– National Signing Day.
One question that should follow Sherman until football returns this fall is how he plans to follow up his breakout junior year as a senior. Both Rodemakers –– Alan and Tate –– are gone, as well as Crawford, who returned to Colquitt County as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
With new Valdosta head coach Rush Propst and an all-new coaching staff coming in, Sherman maintains he isn't worried in the least –– insisting that while the people calling the shots have changed, his job remains the same.
"Everything is still the same," Sherman said. "I still have goals and things I want to accomplish myself, no matter who’s coaching me. I can’t just lay down because of the coaching staff changes. It’s a business. I have to keep it rolling."
