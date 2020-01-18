ROME, Ga. –– The Valdosta State women's basketball team ended its three-game skid with a 97-74 victory Saturday afternoon as it shot 57.3 percent for the game. Four Lady Blazers were in double figures led by 17 points from junior Delaney Bernard
The Lady Blazers led throughout as Bernard was 4 of 7 from the field with three triples and 6 of 6 from the line. Junior Germani Abram was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line for 16 points as she tallied season-highs in both points and field goals made. Junior Kayla Bonilla added 14 points, a team-high nine rebounds and four assists, while sophomore Abby Rouse added a season-high 14 points off the bench as she was 7 of 10 from the field. VSU improved to 13-5 overall and 5-5 in Gulf South Conference play.
As a team, VSU went 35 of 61 from the floor, while draining nine of 12 triples and 18 of 22 from the line. The Lady Blazers held a 15-4 lead in points off turnovers, while pulling down 36 rebounds in the contest.
Shorter (1-13, 1-8 GSC) had four starters in double figures led by a game-high 21 points from Jasmine Gaines on 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 from the line, while pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. SU shot 43.5 percent for the game on 30 of 69, while going 4 of 17 from range and 10 of 17 from the line.
VSU raced out to a 14-3 lead through the first four minutes and change in the first quarter as Bernard was deadly from range with two early triples. The Hawks pulled within 18-14 with 2:21 left in the frame, but VSU kept the Hawks at bay and led 25-18 through one quarter.
Shorter pulled within four at 27-23 with 8:47 left in the first half, but Bernard hit her third trey of the half for a 27-23 lead as the Lady Blazers pushed the lead back to double-digits for a 49-37 lead at intermission.
In the third quarter, the Hawks cut the deficit back to single digits early on, but the Lady Blazers continued the strong offensive performance and extended the lead to as many as 20 with two charity tosses from Bernard with 30 seconds left in the frame and a 75-55 lead.
Late in the fourth, freshman Jillian King buried a triple for a 91-68 lead for the largest of the game as VSU went on for the 97-74 victory, marking the most points scored by VSU this season.
VSU returns home to host Auburn Montgomery for Hall of Fame weekend Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. at The Complex. Tickets are on sale now for Hall of Fame. Click the link at the top of the page to purchase tickets to the Hall of Fame Brunch Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
