HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants found their groove from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away from the Georgia Christian Generals 65-49 Tuesday night.
Senior combo guard Nate Williams scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Valiants. Williams made nine field goals and went 6 of 7 from the free throw line in the game.
Flanking Williams, sophomore Ethan Owens drilled four of the Valiants' six triples – two each in the second and third quarter – on his way to 14 points on the night. Senior Demonte Taylor had 10 points for the Valiants in the win.
Leading 29-21 at halftime, the Valiants took control of the game in the third quarter as Owens opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, followed by a personal 6-0 scoring run by Taylor for a speedy 9-0 burst to pump the Valwood lead up to 38-21.
"We jumped in the press there in the second quarter and got some transition points and tried to get going a little bit that way," Valwood coach Andy Stamschror said. "The second half, Ethan Owens knocked down a couple of big outside shots. He got hot so that helps. ... We had a bunch of people pitch in. We had eight people score. Any time you can distribute the points that much, it's a good night.
"I felt like, early, we missed a bunch of layups, we turned the ball over – we had a couple mental mistakes that we shouldn't have made. Once we kind of fixed most of those, it worked out in our favor."
The run was briefly halted by Generals freshman Benji Galindo, who attacked the basket for a hoop plus the foul with 6 minutes left in the third. Galindo missed the free throw for the chance at the three-point play, which was rebounded by Williams and taken coast-to-coast for a layup.
After a Galindo drive and score, Owens canned another 3-pointer and Williams made added a pair of free throws to push the Valwood lead to 20 with 1:22 remaining in the period.
The Generals closed the third on a 6-0 run as Briceton Gaines scored off of a beautifully-timed back cut for a layup followed by layups from Tyler Reed and Galindo to make it 45-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, the Valiants pulled away.
A 12-foot jumper by Williams out of a Valwood timeout followed by a triple by eighth-grader Chase Helfer pushed the lead to 56-38.
Two possessions later, Williams barreled into the paint for a tough layup and drew the foul, then made the free throw to make it 59-40 with 3:48 left in the game.
Off the Generals' miss, Williams got into the paint for another hoop to put Valwood ahead 61-40 with 3:30 to go as the Valiants secured their second straight win.
The Generals fell to 1-1 on the season despite Galindo's 22 points. Gaines added 12 points and Reed finished with seven points in the loss.
"Benji's our guy. He's our on-court leader in terms of just leading the tempo of the game," Johnson said of Galindo's performance. "He had to play a little bit more down low than normal with our big men out due to illness. He played inside-out. Even just focusing on the inside, he kept us going, pushing. We've just got to do a little bit better job of spreading out and giving him some passing lanes because Benji, as much as he scores, he loves to find the open man because he has great court vision."
Though Galindo's aggressive offense kept the Generals attached much of the game, the business of trading baskets didn't pay off as the Valiants were able to string together high-percentage baskets and timely 3s to pull away.
"They did a great job when they found open looks," Johnson said of the Valiants. "They took advantage. (Owens) played lights out for them shooting the ball. Their point guard (Williams), he does such a good job of putting pressure on the interior of the defense that we've got to devote so much attention to trying to keep him out of the paint, then that frees up (Owens) to take advantage of it and a couple of other guys from the corner. They did a great job executing on offense."
UP NEXT
Valwood: Visits Community Christian Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Christian: Hosts Aucilla Christian Dec. 2
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
