VALDOSTA –– On a night like this, Cam Hamilton couldn't miss.
Hamilton poured in a career-high 29 points as No. 5 Valdosta State (6-0 Gulf South Conference) rode its hot shooting to a 95-83 win over West Florida (2-2 GSC) Tuesday night.
Led by Hamilton's eight triples, the Blazers knocked down a season-high 17 three-pointers and shot 51.4% overall for their sixth straight victory.
With 4:32 remaining in the game and the shot clock dwindling down to a second, Hamilton faded away from his defender and fired a desperation 3 that found the bottom of the net as the horn sounded for his eighth and final triple of the night.
Overall, Hamilton made 10-of-15 field goals and added three steals in 32 minutes of action.
With Hamilton feeling like he couldn't miss, the Blazers fed off that energy.
"It was just one of those nights, I felt like I couldn't miss," Hamilton said. "My teammates took advantage of that opportunity with me on fire and got the ball to me. Anybody else, if anybody else is hot, we get the ball to them. We took advantage of the mismatches and got the win."
For the first time this season, the Blazers admittedly felt energized playing in front of 1,071 people in The Complex. With the roar of the crowd hanging on every basket, Hamilton and the Blazers wanted to put on a show.
"Just coming out and seeing everybody again, it just feels good –– it felt like The Complex," Hamilton said. "The Complex has a reputation of big, big crowds and we wanted to put on a show for the fans. We didn't play our best, but we got the job done when we needed to."
Though the Blazers won by double-digits for the fifth time in six games, head coach Mike Helfer was irritated with his team's sloppy play throughout the game.
The Blazers committed 17 turnovers that led to 18 Argos points. As the game got ragged at times, the Blazers' defense also grew leaky as the Argos outscored the Blazers 62-40 in the paint.
"We don't place a value on the ball, especially in late-game situations," Helfer said after the game. "You've got to make sure that you, in late-game, understand flow, understand momentum and understand shot selection. Those are things we can get better at. ... I love my guys. We play so hard and I would take them to battle anywhere, but we have to play smarter as we get into closer games in the second half."
Imoras Agee struggled shooting the ball Tuesday, going 5-for-19 from the floor, but finished with 15 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes. Agee made three of his four treys in the second half, helping the Blazers build a 22-point lead midway through the period.
Travis Bianco added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.
Playing extended minutes for the first time this season, junior center Malik Hunt contributed 10 points and eight rebounds –– five of which on the offensive end –– along with two blocks in 17 minutes.
The 6-foot-9, 250-pound big man battled inside and won against the Argos' frontline, recovering several misses and putting them back in before the Argos could try to tip the ball away.
"I just wanted to be strong," Hunt said. "I don't like playing soft. I wasn't born to play soft. I like physical basketball –– I used to play football, so I like to bump heads and fall on the ground and do all of that so playing soft isn't in my category. It's basically like a fist fight."
The Blazers led 48-37 at halftime.
Coming out of the half, the Blazers gave themselves more cushion by going on a 30-20 scoring run capped by a 3 from Hamilton and a layup by Hunt to put the Blazers ahead 78-57 with 11:31 left in the game.
The Argos would get no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
Tarik McKelphin posted his third double-double of the season for the Argos, finishing with 24 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and four steals in the loss.
Daniel Sofield and Tate Mulkey scored 17 points apiece and Conor Flanagan added 11 points as the Argos dropped their first road game of the season.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Argos to 45.5% shooting, highlighted by a 4-for-23 performance beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
West Florida: Hosts West Georgia Jan. 19.
Valdosta State: Hosts Lee in a weekend doubleheader, starting Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Last season, the Blazers suffered their lone home loss of the season to the Flames, 88-74 on Dec. 17, 2019.
"Lee beat us in here last year," Helfer acknowledged. "They're going to come in with a lot of confidence. We just have to be better defensively, smarter with the ball and play just as hard as we've been playing. If we can do that, we'll be fine. If we struggle doing those things, we're not a team that can't be beat so we've got to understand that we are vulnerable in certain areas and we've got to make sure we shore those up."
