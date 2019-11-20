ADEL –– Playoff wins are nothing new for the Cook Hornets, as evidence by last week's thrilling 7-6 win over Windsor Forest in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Cook fans hope their beloved Hornets can continue their postseason magic this Friday night when Cook travels to Greater Atlanta Christian for the second round of the state playoffs.
If the Hornets are to make a run during these playoffs, they'll have to do so on the road, considering they're the No. 2 seed from Region 1. However, Cook fans will remember that the bulk of the team's recent postseason success has come away from home.
In 2005, Cook finished 10-3 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, highlighted by a 20-14 victory at Dublin in the second round. In 2007, when the Hornets finished as the No. 4 seed, they won three straight playoff games away from home, including one at Greater Atlanta Christian and advanced to the state semifinals where they lost to Lovett 29-16 in the Georgia Dome.
In 2009, Cook finished 7-6 and won two road playoff games before being blanked 26-0 at Buford in the third round.
The Hornets have established a precedent for road playoff success, which jives with this year's team, according to Cook coach Jamie Rodgers.
“We've actually played some of our better games on the road. It tends to focus you sometimes,” Rodgers said. “I like playing on the road, always have.”
Cook (5-7) is 2-3 this season away from home with wins at Berrien and Worth County. Greater Atlanta Christian will be a step up in competition, however. The Spartans are 10-1 and have reeled off 10 straight wins following a 30-29 overtime defeat to Lovett to start the season.
“It'll take a really good effort, special effort from our guys,” Rodgers said. “They're good, probably don't play very many people both ways.”
