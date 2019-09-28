ADEL –– The Cook Hornets' quest for their first victory will continue another week following their latest setback Friday night.
Cook surrendered 441 yards, fell behind 28-6 to the Thomasville Bulldogs (2-3) at home and lost 28-18.
The Hornets (0-6) scored 12 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as they dropped to 0-6 in Jamie Rodgers' first year as head coach.
“You've got to play with the intensity we played with in the fourth quarter last week and the fourth quarter this week. You've got to play four quarters that way. If we play four quarters that way we win,” Rodgers said.
Cook's defense forced three turnovers, including two interceptions, but failed to convert any of the takeaways into points.
“We forced turnovers and I think they punted more tonight than they have in any other game, I think. The defense played well, we were on the field a lot,” Rodgers said. “They had a lot of plays on offense. We've got some guys playing both ways and you can't put them in that predicament with that many plays on defense.”
Cook had two big plays on offense to account for touchdowns. Its lone highlight in the first half came on an 83-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Keyshawn Lucy to Omar Pickett. Trailing 7-0, the Hornets had possession at their own 17-yard line. Lucy step back to pass, eyed Pickett on a quick slant and fired a strike to his junior receiver. Pickett flew past the Bulldogs defense for a long touchdown.
In the early part of the fourth quarter, running back Jamarion Walker scampered up the middle of the Bulldogs defense and outran the secondary to the end zone for a scintillating 71-yard score to cut the deficit to 28-12. Walker added a 15-yard touchdown reception late in the final period as he broke through a host of would-be tacklers for the final touchdown of the game.
“I don't know what the difference is between the first half and the second half, I've got to go watch the film. We made some big plays in the fourth quarter. It was a little bit too little, too late,” Rodgers said.
Lucy finished with 145 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The first half had an interesting finish. With two seconds left, the Bulldogs faced a fourth-and-four at their own 16-yard line. Thomasville quarterback Ronnie Baker took the snap, rolled to his right and tried to take a knee to end the half. But his knee never touched the ground. He flipped the ball to the official, thinking the half was over, though the play was still going. The official didn't touch the ball as it fell to the ground. Thomasville's Kevin Cochran alertly picked up the fumble and rumbled 17 yards for the first down.
Cook will travel to rival Berrien next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.