SYLVESTER – The Cook High Hornets (4-2, 1-0 Region 1-2A) are tied for first place in Region 1-AA.
Yes, Friday night was the region opener for head coach Jamie Rodgers and his Hornets. But he understands the importance of Friday night's 21-14 victory over the Worth County Rams (3-3, 0-1 Region 1-2A), heading into week two of region play next Friday against Berrien.
“To be 1-0 in the region was the goal this week and it was not pretty,” Rodgers said. “We've got a lot of guys that haven't been in this fire, hadn't had the pressure on like a region game in South Georgia, and they got a little taste of it tonight. Some of them stepped up, some of them didn't. We've got a lot of things to fix.”
Cook scored its first region victory despite fumbling three times, including one on a botched snap that gave Worth County possession and a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter.
However, Cook's defense stiffened. Rams quarterback Jordan Curry had a late scramble on a fourth-and-31 that fell just a couple of yards short of a first down. It turned the ball back over to the Hornets to ice the game.
Worth County was held to just 90 rushing yards and only completed 12-of-24 passes including one costly interception by Cook's Joseph Pezent at the Hornets' 11-yard line in the second half.
“We thought they'd have some trouble running the ball against us,” Rodgers said. “After the first drive, it takes a minute to get used to their speed. They do a really good job with their tempo. It's a good football team, well coached football team and they were ready to play.”
Cook’s running back Jamarion Walker ran for 139 yards and had touchdown gallops of five and 27-yards.
“He's a 20-plus carry guy,” Rodgers said about the running back. “Tough ballgame in region play, you've got to be able to run the football to finish games. Jamarion took care of us tonight.”
Cook quarterback Tony Blanding connected with receiver Vernardo Henley for 23 yards to account for the Hornets' other score.
Cook will face the Berrien Rebels at home on Oct. 23 in its second region ga
