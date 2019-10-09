Hornets glad to see bye week after seven straight games

NASHVILLE –– Seven weeks into the football season and the Cook Hornets finally have a week off.
For first-year coach Jamie Rodgers, this week's open date comes at just the right time for his players as they prepare for Region 1-3A play in two weeks.
“(It comes at a) very good time, seven weeks in a row with the schedule we've played. Our kids are tired, they're beat up and they need a break. They need this week,” Rodgers said.
Cook played a challenging non-region schedule with losses to Westover, Turner County, Early County, Thomas County Central, Appling County and Thomasville –– all with combined records of 23-10.
Rodgers spoke following his team's 37-6 dismantling of Berrien last week. It marked Rodgers' first win as head coach and ended the team's six-game losing streak to begin the season. It happened to be Cook's most complete game of the season. The Hornets wracked up 365 yards, including 281 on the ground. Quarterback Keyshawn Lucy amassed 147 yards on the ground and completed 7-of-9 passes.
“We put in a couple of new wrinkles with him, obviously stuff they hadn't seen from us on film,” Rodgers said. “Keyshawn's a great leader. He's the kind of guy you want all of your players to emulate. I'm happy for him, he's a great leader.”
MISTAKES
Cook rolled to victory over Berrien despite committing its share of mistakes. The Hornets were flagged eight times for 90 yards, including four 15-yard penalties. Cook also had a fumble on its first drive of the game.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Following this week's open date, the Hornets will travel to Worth County to begin region play. Cook will close the season with back-to-back home games against Monroe and Crisp County.
“We get the monkey off of our back so maybe we'll prepare a little bit better. We've had some good weeks of practice, just hadn't been able to finish. Maybe (Friday) will teach them a lesson,” Rodgers said.
