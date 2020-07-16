Hornets continue their push toward season

ADEL – The Cook Hornets are a little more than a month away from the regular season opener. But in the age of COVID-19, it's hard to judge progress.
Head coach Jamie Rodgers assessed his team's progression since beginning summer workouts on June 8.
“We're abiding by all the guidelines and doing all those things that (Georgia High School Association) GHSA has laid out for us. It does get a little bit tough to see just because it's so out of the norm, it gets tough to see if you're making the progress that you normally would in the summer. Our kids have adapted really well with the timeframe we've asked them to be there,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers continues to be pleased with his team's attendance and work ethic. He said they're having about 80 players a day showing up for summer workouts. It's a huge increase from the 50 in attendance during Rodgers' first summer with the team last year. They are especially progressing with building depth.
“Our older group of kids, our top 50, the 50 kids we feel may be able to give us some help on the varsity level, they're doing a really good job. We're getting a lot of things done in the two-hour timeframe that they're in there,” Rodgers said.
He added that one of the biggest adjustments his team has had to make was being away from the team's facilities and equipment. With the new stadium being built, all the equipment is not yet in place. The team has had to practice at the middle school and elementary school to work out in the gym and grass areas.
“The biggest thing is probably the change in location and just the way we've had to do things with the screening and everything. Every day they come and get in their lines six feet apart and we do the fever check. We ask all of the questions, things the GHSA has allowed us to do. Since day one, they've done a really good job with that,” Rodgers said. “It's just important for them to get away from the house a little bit to be back to a little bit of normalcy. They've done a really good job with all of those things.”
This is the second week that the GHSA has allowed teams to gather in groups up to 50 and compete in 3-on-3 and 7-on-7 drills. It's been refreshing for Rodgers and his coaching staff to see the players compete.
“It seems like there's just a little bit more of an edge, being able to be back and they're excited to be back out there doing that kind of stuff because it's been taken from them. It's not taken for granted anymore,” Rodgers said. “They get to get out there as a team and compete.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.