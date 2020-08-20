ADEL –– The coronavirus pandemic has placed the Cook Hornets at a competitive disadvantage if the Georgia High School Association follows through with its regular season start date of Sept. 4. Cook is scheduled to play at Ware County, a Class AAAAA power that hasn't missed a day of practice this preseason.
The Hornets, though, are just starting practices in full pads Wednesday, following a bout of quarantine and five-day acclimation period in just helmets.
“(Ware County) hasn't missed a day of anything; summer, any kind, leading up to this point. They've been practicing the whole time. It's tough. We're not going to make any excuses, we're going to go play,” said Rodgers, who admits delaying the start of the season would be a huge benefit considering the circumstances. “If I was in a situation where we have not lost any time, we were rolling without any interruption, I'd be ready to play right now. Being in our situation where we've had to stop a couple of times, I'd love two or three more weeks. It's just the situation that you're stuck in.”
As of Tuesday, though, the season was still scheduled to start in a little more than two weeks.
It's a huge week and a half for the Hornets' preparation. Full padded practices start Wednesday. They'll be held all next week and the following week leading into Ware County.
“It seems like we've had 12 days in helmets, which if you talk to very many football coaches, we get tired of just helmet practices in a couple of days. Everybody's an all-star in shorts. Football's not played in just shorts and a helmet. You've got to get pads on and you've got to start hitting each other and running into each other,” Rodgers said. “It's crazy how far you get behind. You can only do so many drills with a helmet on. That gets monotonous to the kids. We're trying to learn and progress and get to new things every day that's going to get us ready to play. There's so many things you've got to do well to compete in football and 75% of that stuff you can't get done without having pads on.”
Rodgers' biggest concern is potential injuries to his players who have not enjoyed the full gauntlet of mandated full-padded practices set forth by the GHSA.
“There's been several of us down here that have had to shut down at one time or another. We've had to shut down twice. A couple of other schools have had to shut down twice. The major concern is for our kids' safety,” Rodgers said. “We're going to play a game in a couple of weeks when we're still practicing in helmets. That's not good. That's completely different from anything I've ever been a part of. I do worry about injuries, just from us not having enough practices in pads and enough hours not in pads. It's concerning.”
