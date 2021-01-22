Hooper Spotlight: Sam Millsap, Highland Christian

VALDOSTA –– Sam Millsap is a dominant guard for the Highland Christian Academy Eagles. This is his first year with the Eagles, but watching his game, you would not be able to tell that.
“Sam is a great player for us,” Highland head ball coach Randy Arnold said. “He is the glue that holds our team together. He is that missing piece that most teams need, and we are fortunate to have him.”
Certainly, high praise to hear from your coach.
“I am humbled by what Coach Arnold said of me,” Millsap said. “I will continue to try to play my hardest in the role that the team needs me to play as we move forward this season.
Millsap has some intangibles that makes him a special player on the court, and allows for him to do things that not everyone can do.
“I feel like I bring a few things to the team,” Millsap said. “I think that my basketball IQ is definitely something that helps me, and my court vision are things that set me apart as a basketball player.
“With that being said, I know that I can continuously improve for myself and my team. I want to improve on my ball handling skills, as well as work on not turning the ball over.”
Millsap played a vital role in a win over Fullington on Jan. 8, one in which Highland dominated by a score of 87-32.
Millsap finished the game with 13 points and a handful of rebounds and steals on the evening, as well as a few assists.
“I feel like we had a great game coming back from the break,” Millsap said. “This team can do a lot of things well, and I feel like we have the potential, and the skillsets required to make a championship run.”
The coaching staff at Highland seems to have the team headed in the right direction, as their lone loss on the year was one that they seemed to have in the bag, before letting them sneak back into the game. Since then, the team looks much better.
“I feel like a lot of that has to do with preparing,” Millsap said. “They truly push us so hard as a team, and we understand it, because they see our potential. They know where we can be as a team, and they are making sure that we get there.”
While Millsap loves the game he gets to play in high school, he is not closed off to the idea of being able to play at the next level.
“I am not sure about playing after high school yet,” Millsap said. “With that being said, if God can open up the door for me to play and give me that opportunity, I will certainly take time to consider it.”
Ever the selfless player, and approaching the game with a “we, not me” mentality, Millsap does not want to leave a legacy at Highland as a player that has to be remembered as a guy that is looked at as an individual.
“I want my legacy to be about the team,” Millsap said. “I want to be known as a hard-working individual that was a team player and assisted us to get to where we wanted to be.
“I am honored to be able to play at a place like Highland. I am just honored to be a representative of such a fine school like Highland Christian.”
