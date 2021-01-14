Hooper Spotlight: Nevaeh Wallace, Highland Christian

VALDOSTA –– Nevaeh Wallace is a senior point guard, shooting guard and post player for the Highland Christian Lady Eagles basketball team.
She has been with the team and attended the school for the last three seasons and hopes to go out on top in her senior year.
“I know that this team has the potential to go very far,” Wallace said. “Just being in practice with them, you can see and feel their passion for the game of basketball. Coach Crys does a great job in preparing us.
“We added some pieces to the puzzle this season and since then, the performance of everyone has increased. I feel like that once I leave, the team will be set for a few years to come and do big things.”
With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and many games and practices being canceled, it has had an effect on the Lady Eagles to an extent.
“We have certainly been challenged by COVID this year,” Wallace said. “We have missed out on some reps, but we have truly persevered as a team, and I think that we have surprised some people. We know that we have something to prove this year, and we intend to do just that!”
Highland played Grace Christian close in their most recent game, and Wallace played a key part in keeping the game close, as she hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to put the Lady Eagles back on top and swing the momentum back and ultimately led to a win.
“My teammates and I really had something to prove in that game,” Wallace said. “We were hungry for that win against Grace. Defeating them in the way that we did, that was a huge confidence boost for us. I feel like that win took this team to another level and will really carry us into where we want to be. I feel like that game proves that we can accomplish anything as long as we work together as a team.”
Wallace enjoys being in the environment at Highland and feels like it is something that helps her on many levels.
“The culture at Highland is truly wonderful,” Wallace said. “It is like a family environment there. Everyone is extremely supportive of in both the academic aspect of things, as well as athletics.”
Speaking of athletics, while Wallace would like to play sports at the next level, academics are her No. 1 priority.
“I would love to play sports once I leave high school,” Wallace said. “I have some teams that I am talking with, but, ultimately, it all comes down to my education, and what the school would be offering for me academically.”
While it is bittersweet for Wallace to be in her last season with Highland, she has some things that she would like to leave behind.
“I want to be remembered as someone that is a resilient leader,” Wallace said. “I want people to know that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to, and I want the younger students to be more open to becoming leaders as well, and I hope that is something that they can see that I did, and mold themselves after."
Wallace is also a member of the volleyball team for Highland and recently made the nationals travel team from the tryouts held at Georgia Christian. Wallace plays hitter and right side, and she stays in the front row as well.
Wallace and the Lady Eagles look to continue their success the rest of the season in pursuit of a championship.
