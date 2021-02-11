Hooper Spotlight: Marris Jones, Georgia Christian

DASHER –– Marris Jones plays the post position for the Lady Generals of Georgia Christian School. She is a senior for the team, and she has been playing basketball for eight years.
While this year has been much different for her than other years, as it has for most players and teams, it has not taken away from her love of the game.
“One of the most exciting things about playing basketball would have to be the fans,” Jones said. “Just having them there cheering you on and screaming your name is amazing. As a player, there is nothing more exciting than running up and down the court inn a loud gym, with everyone cheering!”
Jones has come on strong in her last few games out, and her head coach, Drew Copeland, has stated that she has been all that he needs and more as of late.
“Although that is great to hear, I feel like that no matter how good I feel I did in a game, there is always room to improve,” Jones said. “I try to go back and see what I did not do so well, so that I can be an even better player.”
The Lady Generals have missed a couple games due to Covid-19, and their last time out, they took a loss to 3-A state champion, Brookwood by seven.
“That game bothered us a little bit,” Jones said. “We are always hungry, and of course we want to win, but Coach Drew always tells us to let it roll off of our backs and to prepare for the next game.”
Jones and the rest of the Lady Generals are familiar with being in the playoffs, more specifically, the state title game.
“I feel like we are a state championship caliber team for sure,” Jones said. “We have made it to the state championship the last three years in a row, and we have been better each year we go. This year, our motto is ‘together’. If we can continue to play together, there is no doubt that we can come home with a state championship in February.”
As a player, Jones understands that she has weaknesses in her game, but she works diligently to correct them and to get better.
“One thing that I have had to work on, is staying out of my own head,” Jones said. “I am pretty bad at doing that. If I miss a layup, I will think about it the rest of the game, instead of focusing on the game. This is something I have been working through this year.”
While Jones has that weakness, she has several strengths that have helped her on the court this season.
“I would say a strength would have to be that I am a very level-headed player,” Jones said. “You’re not always going to have the best referees, or the nicest opponents, but I still try to do my best to not let my emotions get the better of me and mess up the game for myself or my team.”
“Marris has really stepped up and played a big role for us this year,” head coach Drew Copeland said. “She has been great for us this season and really helped us win some games.”
One of the things that Jones enjoys the most while playing basketball for Georgia Christian, is that she has a great coach.
“I love playing for Coach Drew,” Jones said. “He is easily one of the best coaches I have ever played for. The love and the knowledge of the game that Coach Drew has shows and he always has the team’s best interest at heart.”
A big reason that Jones has enjoyed success both on the court, and off, as well as on the softball diamond, is due to the culture that is in place at Georgia Christian.
“The environment at GCS is like a family,” Jones said. “I could text any of my teachers with a problem, and they would do anything in their power to help me out.
“Coach Drew is one of those people. He is an awesome person and he is an awesome coach, and I am glad I was able to play for him the last four years.”
Jones looks to lead her team into the region tournament for the 20-21 season, and hopes to walk away as the champions.
Jones played a pivotal role in winning the last game of the season, a makeup game against region foe, Highland, in scoring 10 points in the contest.
She also played well against Grace, who beat them at their place last time. This time at home, Jones added 14 points, to help lead the Lady Generals to victory.
