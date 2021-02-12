Hooper Spotlight: Haley King, Highland Christian

VALDOSTA –– Senior Haley King is the starting center for the Highland Christian Lady Eagles, and she also sees time at forward.
A player at Highland the past three years, King has come into her own as of late on the hardwood, and certainly helped the Lady Eagles to their success.
“Recently, I realized that I needed to get back to having fun on the court again,” King said. “I realized that I was putting too much pressure on myself and making the change back to having fun has helped me.
“I also would like to say that the coaching staff has helped tremendously. I had a rough time starting out, but they have made it so much better. All three coaches push me to be better every single day.
“Of course, my teammates have also been a big part of that. If I have a bad day, they always have my back and lift me up to be a better person and player.”
King attributes much of the success that she has enjoyed as of late to her teammates and staff, showing how selfless she is as a person. King also mentions the environment and the overall school as a comforting place to be.
“Highland has a really great environment,” King said. “I would honestly recommend this school to anybody! The fans have really shown out with their support this year. I feel like the number of girls on the team makes us more like a family as well.”
With a brand new coaching staff arriving at Highland this year, one would think that there would be adjustments to be made, but King feels right at home.
“The coaching staff is truly wonderful. I love every single one of them. We all connect on different levels, and that means a lot to me. They really want us to play at our best, and to have a great time doing it.
“They prepare us very well for what we are looking to accomplish. We are always preparing for games by going over plays, or even just having shoot arounds before games helps us really prepare.”
The Lady Eagles only dropped a handful of games on the year, but in most of their losses, they were still in the mix and nearly won them.
“I believe this team is different than last year,” King said. “Last year, we just didn’t have the numbers to compete, or the athleticism. This year, we have both of those things working for us. I feel like if we can come together and play as a team, we can win state.”
While King loves the game of basketball and it has been her dream to play the sport since she was ten years old, King also has another love.
“I recently started really getting into volleyball,” King said. “On November 11, I verbally committed to play D-2 volleyball at Young Harris College. While I have loved playing basketball, I am excited for this opportunity.”
Playing volleyball has helped King in basketball as well, via blocking shots, which she averages five or more blocks per game.
“I feel like volleyball has translated over for me and that is why I have had the surge of blocked shots this year,” King said. “I am very big at the net and I feel like that is what has helped me in basketball.
“Although I am getting better at that aspect, I do not believe I have reached my potential on defense. I do not believe that you can ever reach your full potential, because there is always room to grow. I hope I continue to grow as a player.”
Knowing her potential, King feels like she does some things well, but she also knows that there are areas she wants to get better at before the season ends.
She wants to do all that she can for her team, before her senior season ends, including win region that is coming up.
“I feel like my ability to lead is a big asset,” King said. “I am a great teammate as well, and I also give glory to God every time I step on the court. Being a great Christian is important.
“I know that I can approve at multiple things, which include rebounding better, shooting more and following through on my shot, and not getting into foul trouble.”
King has enjoyed her time at Highland, and several factors have contributed to those feelings.
“My favorite thing about Highland has to be the people and the environment,” King said. “Highland makes me feel like we are all a close family. Everyone is always supportive of everything you do.
“The Christian environment is also a great thing. I was in a school that did not allow Christ to be spoken of, but Highland is completely different, and I love it. The environment is very positive.”
King is a middle blocker on the volleyball team and she recently made the Jacksonville travel volleyball team, where she travels twice per week to be coached by the best coaches in the area.
King states that the legacy that she would like to leave behind is one that is helpful to others, as well as show the younger kids they can succeed as well.
“I love being a part of such a great team,” King said. “I want all the kids to look up to me as a great leader. I want them to know that anything is possible, as long as you believe and never give up.”
While King and the Lady Eagles dropped the last game of the season to region opponent Georgia Christian, she did finish the game with several blocks and rebounds.
As Highland looks to the region tournament, they look to avenge that loss that they took from GCS, as they will meet them again in the tournament.
