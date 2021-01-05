Hooper Spotlight: Christian Johnson, Georgia Christian

DASHER –– Christian Johnson is a senior basketball player for the Georgia Christian Generals.
Johnson is the team's starting 3, otherwise known as the small forward position, for the Generals.
Johnson plays for his dad, head basketball coach Mike Johnson, and has played for him the last six years.
“I have played for my dad for the last six seasons,” Johnson said. “It has it’s ups and downs for sure, but ultimately, it’s great to me because it is something that we can share.”
While this is his last year that he will suit up for the Generals, Johnson states that it will be a bittersweet ending.
“I have mixed feelings on this being my last year,” Johnson said. “On the one hand, I am extremely sad that the end of my career is near. On the other hand, I feel like I am at my best as a player, and I want to use all that I can to help us come out on top this year.”
The Johnsons are certainly putting themselves in position to be able to make a playoff run this season, as they are currently undefeated and coming off of back-to-back comeback victories.
“Having those two comeback wins, showed that this team can never be counted out,” Johnson said. “We were in those games late and both times, it looked like all hope was lost, but we knew not to look at the scoreboard, because that could have had an impact on how we played. Not doing that allowed us to finish.”
The two wins came against Highland Christian, who the Generals had not beaten in over five years, and against Valwood, which is a team in a higher classification than GCS.
“Getting that win against Valwood, that was extremely huge,” Johnson said. “They have a really good team over there. For us to be able to come out on top of that game, it really just shows how far this team can go.”
With three seniors –– Johnson, Buster Galindo and Miguel Trejo –– leading the charge for the Generals, it seems the sky is the limit for Georgia Christian.
“A big difference with this team and the teams of the past, is that this team is the most complete team I have ever been on,” Johnson said. “We have many different weapons and each one of them make up the team that I feel gives us everything we need to be successful.
“As long as each of us play to the best of our abilities, I have no doubt that we can continue to remain undefeated. We are a good basketball team, and I feel we have the potential to be even better as the season progresses.”
Johnson had his biggest impact of the season against Valwood, as he buried a game-tying 3-pointer that eventually led to the game-winner by Benji Galindo.
“That was an awesome feeling for me, but I hope that my legacy at GCS is more about we than me,” Johnson said. “I want to be remembered as a player that gave it all on every possession, and someone that played on one of the greatest teams to ever come through Georgia Christian.
“I am also extremely thankful for everyone that has helped me on my basketball journey, and I know this season will be memorable for a long, long time. Go Generals!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.