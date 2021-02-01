Hooper Spotlight: Buster Galindo, Georgia Christian

DASHER –– Buster Galindo is a point guard for the Georgia Christian Generals, and he has been an integral part of the team for the last two seasons.
Galindo is a point guard for the Generals, and the offense –– and the team –– runs through him.
A transfer from Echols County, following teammate and best friend, Miguel Trejo, Galindo has been a vital piece for the Generals and head coach Mike Johnson.
“Buster is the guy that is like the glue that holds the team together,” Johnson said. “I believe in him and trust in him.”
Such high praise is good to hear from the head coach and it is something Galindo holds dear to his heart.
“For Coach to say that, it really makes me feel good,” Galindo said. “It means that he can count on me when things get hectic and I am able to slow down the game for us.”
The Generals have had some tight ballgames this year, and in several instances, they have had to come back for the win. Galindo has been huge in keeping everyone sane.
“I feel like the reason it is easier to keep everyone calm, is that we have been here before,” Galindo said. “We have been in those situations where it has come down to the last shot to win it, so now we have a better understanding of how to handle it.
“Being able to play for Coach Johnson is a big part of that. We are always able to reason with each other and he lets me put my opinion out there. Sometimes it is wrong, but he trusts me and I trust him.”
This season has certainly been different for GCS than seasons of the past. The team has come from behind several times in wins and they have upset teams along the way.
“I feel like this team is different than teams of the past,” Galindo said. “We are built different. We have multiple threats and we are an all-around team. If we keep our heads right and we focus, we can win the region championship.”
After following his best friend to Echols, Galindo states that it has been a great experience the last two seasons for the duo.
“Playing with Miguel is great,” Galindo said. “We have been playing together since middle school, so we have that chemistry there and it helps us to win ball games.”
This season, Galindo’s younger brother, Benji, has made the move to GCS as well, and is becoming a phenomenal player in his own right.
“Having my brother on the team is a great experience,” Galindo said. “It is something that I have always wanted, even though he gets me heated at times, it is still a great experience.”
While GCS is a bit of a different environment than being at Echols, where Galindo had been his entire academic life, he has adjusted well.
“Being at GCS has been great for me,” Galindo said. “I have been able to meet new people and experience new things, which is always great to do.”
While it is a bittersweet moment for this to be Galindo’s last year, he feels like he has much to prove before he ends his career.
“I honestly cannot believe it is my senior year,” Galindo said. “With that being said, I know I have to give this season everything that I have.”
