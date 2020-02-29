Home runs highlight Blazers' 10-6 victory Friday evening

VALDOSTA –– Behind home runs from seniors Mike Christopoulos and Dalton Board, the Valdosta State baseball team opened a three-game series with regional rival Rollins with a 10-6 victory Friday evening.
The Blazers jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the first four innings, only to see the Tars tie the game in the top of the fifth, but two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the seventh propelled the Blazers to the win. VSU (9-3) scored ten runs despite just five hits in the game and one error, while Rollins (9-5) had six hits and three miscues leading to two unearned runs.
Board went 1 for 3 with a run scored and three RBI on the round-tripper in the bottom of he fourth, while Christopoulos went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, RBI and the home run. Senior Alec Aleywine went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks, while pitching the ninth inning and striking out the side.
Senior Brice Van Horn (1-0) took the win in relief of senior starter Zach Blankenship. Van Horn pitched 0.2 innings, walked two and fanned two as the Blazers used four players out of the bullpen, allowing one hit, walked four and fanned eight over the final 4.2 innings. Blankenship was strong through four innings, but in the top of the fifth, he surrendered five hits and six earned runs. VSU struck out RC 12 times in the game.
The Tars were led by Sam LaFontaine, who went 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBI. Starter Carson Hauben (2-2) took the loss in 4.1 innings, allowing four hits, seven runs – six earned, walked three and fanned two.
VSU put two on with two out in the bottom of the first on a double from senior David Maberry and a walk, but was unable to score. In the top of the second, a miscue on a throw put a runner at first for the Tars, but Blankenship bested Andres Antonini in a 12-pitch at bat and then picked off Cam Montgomery, who reached on the miscue, for the third out.
Christopoulos went opposite field for a solo home run to begin the bottom of the second on a 1-0 count. It was his third home run of the season. A wild pitch, stolen base and a walk put runners at the corners with one out and the struggles continued for Hauben with a hit batsmen to load the bases. Senior Nick Lewis reached on a fielder's choice plating a run for a 2-0 lead. Another wild pitch from Hauben plated the third run of the frame and a 3-0 lead.
VSU junior Jisjar Clotida walked to begin the bottom of the fourth and junior Ryan DelNegro reached on an error. Board blasted his three-run shot for a 6-0 lead and marked his first home run as a Blazer.
In the top of the fifth, VSU got Montgomery to pop out to first, but a walk an Antonini double put two on. LaFontaine hit a two RBI double getting the Tars on the board as they battled all the way back, plating six runs in the frame. Rollins had five hits in the frame and left the bags full as Van Horn got Cody Oerther to strikeout to end the frame.
Aleywine singled to begin the bottom of the fifth and the Tars brought in Ross Korocec to relieve Hauben. VSU loaded the bases as DelNegro hit a sacrifice fly for an RBI and a 7-6 lead. A wild pitch plated Christopoulos for an 8-6 lead.
A pair of walks and an errant throw began the bottom of the seventh for the Blazers off Tars' reliever Jack Tomich putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Christpoulos reached on a fielder's choice and Aleywine scored from third as the Rollins catcher dropped the ball at the plate for a 9-6 lead. Clotida hit an RBI single to center for a 10-6 score. Lewis looked as if he had a big hit with the bases loaded, but Montgomery came up with a great diving catch in right field to end the bottom of the seventh.
The Blazers and the Tars continue the three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m., followed by the series finale Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 96.1 FM and 1150 AM with Bill Malone having the call of the games.
