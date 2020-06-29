Hogan Ingram wins 55th Georgia Junior Championship

SAVANNAH –– Hogan Ingram of Rome came from behind to win the 55th Georgia Junior Championship by a narrow one stroke margin. The 55th edition of this competition took place at The Savannah Golf Club, June 22-24.
Ingram's 1-over-par 214 (73-70-71) was one better than Parker Highsmith of Valdosta, who earned runner-up honors at 2-over-par 215 (66-70--79).
Ingram played the final round in the next-to-last group and began the day seven strokes behind the leader, Highsmith. Ingram caught fire on his opening nine, making birdie on four of his first six holes to turn at 4-under on the day. Highsmith struggled over his front nine, making the turn at 3-over. Ingram found trouble of his own on the back nine as he bogeyed 10 and 11. A birdie on 12 was the lone bright spot as he would go on to make double-bogey on 16 and bogey on 17. In the end, his 1-over-par 71 was good enough to jump Highsmith for the lead and win the Georgia Junior Championship.
Jackson Buchanan of Dacula finished third at 3-over-par 216 (67-76-73). Luke Dasher of Macon, 2018 Georgia Junior champion, came in fourth at 5-over-par 218 (73-72-73). Three players tied for fifth at 6-over-par 219, including Bo Blanchard of Columbus (73-77-69), Steve Kibare of Canton (69-77-73) and Brantley Baker of Leesburg (73-70-76). Three more tied for eighth to round out the overall top 10 at 7-over-par 220 - Reed Lotter of Savannah (68-79-73), Jake Kephart of Atlanta (69-72-79), Marcus Reynolds of Watkinsville (74-68-78).
Defending champion, Brock Hoover of Woodstock, tied for 19th at 11-over-par 224 (70-75-79).
