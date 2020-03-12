The Hahira Middle School (HMS) Archery Team traveled to Perry, Ga., to compete in the State Archery Tournament. Students participated in both Bullseye and 3D tournaments and returned to Hahira as winners! Hahira repeated as Bullseye State Champions and placed 3rd in this year's 3D tournament. Several archers took home individual honors: Pate Langdale finished first overall in both Bullseye and 3D in the middle school division while Blakely Martin was second in Bullseye and 4th in 3D. Richie Baker finished 5th in Bullseye and 6th in 3D. All three of these young men qualified to compete in the final shoot-off. The HMS Archery Team will be headed to Kentucky in May to compete at the National Tournament with over 15,000 archers from all over the United States.
HMS' coaches have encouraged students to compete with integrity while showing good sportsmanship and composure. The archery coaches pride themselves on taking an active role in students’ academic progress as well as their everyday interactions inside and outside the classroom. The HMS Archery Team was recognized at the state tournament for their outstanding participation in the Academic Archer program. The HMS coaches feel blessed to work with such amazing student-archers and want to thank the parents, community, faculty and staff for their continued support.
HMS Tournament History
2017, 2018, 2019 - 3D State Champions
2019, 2020 - Bullseye State Champions
2019, 2020 - Pate Langdale - Middle School Male State Champion
