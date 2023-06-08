VALDOSTA – Valdosta State junior softball outfielder Morgan Hill was named Second Team Academic All-America® as selected by College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday. This is Hill's second Academic All-America selection as she earned first team honors in 2021.
Hill, a native of Lake Park, Ga., has a 3.97 grade point average in health sciences and was awarded the President's Award for Academic Excellence, while earning both VSU Female and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors in 2022-23. By earning the President's Award, she carried the banner for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at graduation in May.
This season, she finished third on the team in average at a .323 clip in 47 starts. She collected 51 hits, 47 runs scored, ten doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Hill slugged .633 for second on the team, while she reached base at a .400 clip with 20 walks. She went 16 of 18 in stolen bases for the season.
She becomes the fourth Blazer to earn multiple Academic All-America honors joining Shawn Hardin (Baseball, 1992 & 1993), Chris Hatcher (Football, 1993 and 1994) and her older sister Logan Hill (Softball, 2020 and 2021).
Hill has displayed excellence on the field and in the classroom. She was named GSC All-Academic in 2021 and 2022, as well as earning GSC honor roll every year since her freshman season in 2020. Hill has also been named GSC Player of the Week on multiple occasions throughout her career and was named All-GSC in 2021. She has one year of eligibility left for the 2023-24 season and will begin work on a master's degree at VSU.
For the 2022-23 season, Hill and Blazer men's tennis standout Luca Mack have earned Academic All-America accolades, as Mack earned second team honors last week.
