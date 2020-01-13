VALDOSTA –– The Highland Christian Boys Basketball team were in a different position coming into the new year.
The Eagles (14-4) are doing well compared to most small school programs. However, if you asked them, they were in a foreign place.
Over the Christmas break, the Eagles saw their 28-game winning streak come to an end. Not only did the losing streak fall, the Eagles suffered four straight losses within a week in public school tournament action.
"Most would think we were crazy to play against some good area programs over the course of a week," Eagles coach Joel Stites said. "We could have played it safe and went up against some teams to pad our record, but what's the point, if we are trying to get better?
"We've never lost four games in a row since I've been here, but it can make you better if you can be honest with yourself and get to back to work. We are a different team than last year and that's okay. We just need to be the best team we can be this year."
The Eagles rebounded on Friday night, traveling to Baker County where they beat the Bears 89-35.
The Eagles showed a renewed effort on defense with unrelenting pressure throughout the contest. Xavier Godfrey had a career high 27 points along with nine rebounds. Quron Baker had a career night as well, posting a triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists. Damarri Copeland and Ethan North each hit double digits with 13 and 10 points respectively. Jace LaVan had nine points and 14 rebounds and Caleb McCormick added eight points.
The Eagles, 3-0 in region play, travel to Georgia Christian on Tuesday for an exciting matchup against an improved Generals team.
