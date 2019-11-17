Highland Christian boys basketball coach Joel Stites was presented with the 2018-19 GICAA Coach of the Year Award during a pep rally on Friday. Stites led the Eagles to a 27-2 record last season, culminating the run with a GICAA Division I-A state championship. Seniors Jace LeVan and Caleb North along with other players delivered heartfelt messages to the 12th year head coach, who thanked the players, faculty and the Highland Christian student body for their support. Friday evening, the Eagled defeated Central Georgia Arts Academy 67-50 to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Eagles return to action Monday on their home floor against the Jefferson County Tigers at 7:30 p.m.
