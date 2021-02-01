HAHIRA –– The Highland Christian Lady Eagles survived a nail-biter Thursday night, squeaking out a 42-40 win over Valwood.
With the win, Highland improves to 5-4 overall.
The Lady Valiants had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but missed an open 3-pointer with a chance to go ahead. With the loss, Valwood fell to 0-11 on the season.
UP NEXT
Highland Christian: Travels to face Fullington Academy Feb. 2 in Pinehurst, Ga.
Valwood: Hosts Brookwood Feb. 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.