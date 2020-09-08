Highland Christian volleyball wins for seventh time in eight games

The Highland Christian Academy Eagles volleyball team improved to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in region play Thursday night by beating the Georgia Christian Generals. The match was an exciting five-set thriller, ending in a 5th set tiebreaker with the Lady Eagles prevailing 15-3.
The Lady Eagles had a balanced attack with six kills by outside hitter Nevaeh Wallace, 11 kills by middle Haley King and seven kills by setter Halley Bennett. The offense was also strong from the service line with 15 service aces from Halley Bennett, 10 from Haley King and another six from libero Maggie Griffis. The team was led by Halley Bennett’s 20 assists.
On defense, the Lady Eagles were led by middle hitter Marie Philor with six blocks and Haley King with four blocks. Halley Bennett and Maggie Griffis led the team in digs with 23 and 15 respectively.
The Lady Eagles returned to action Tuesday at home against Mitchell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.