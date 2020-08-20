Highland Christian volleyball improves to 4-0

The Highland Christian Academy Eagles improved to 4-0 with wins against Thomasville (25-19, 22-25, 15-11) and Valdosta High School (21-25, 25-15, 15-12) on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles were led by senior Haley King, who had an impressive 10 kills, seven blocks and eight digs on the day. Senior setter Halley Bennett had 13 assists, 12 digs and 13 aces. Maggie Griffis led the defense with 32 digs and 12 aces.
In their opening match against Thomasville, the Lady Eagles got off to a fast start behind the serving and setting of Bennett, who had nine service aces. Griffis added a team-high seven digs in the match. The opening set was won by Highland 25-19 with a hard fought second set going the way of Thomasville, 25-22. In the final set and tie-breaker, the Lady Eagles prevailed 15-11 behind five kills by King.
In Highland's following match against Valdosta High, the Lady Eagles fell behind in the first set –– losing 25-21 before coming back strong in the second set to win 25-15. The Lady Eagles took the tie-breaker 15-12 behind the setting of Bennett with 10 assists along with outside hitter Nevaeh Wallace adding four kills and right side hitter Kam Register adding three kills. King was dominant at the net with nine solo blocks and Griffis had a season-high 14 digs.
The Lady Eagles will be playing at Valdosta High School in a play date tournament Saturday.
