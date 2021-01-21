Highland Christian swept by Hamilton Co. on the road

JASPER, Fla. –– Highland Christian made the short trip south to Jasper, Fla., on Tuesday in search of a win, but were unsuccessful.
In a game that was seemingly over from the start, Hamilton beat Highland by a score of 70-27.
The Trojans would open the game on a 17-0 run in just 3:42 off the clock, before Highland head coach Randy Arnold took a timeout, to gather his team and get some composure within the game.
What Arnold said seemed to settle the team, as they finally put their first points on the board, via a two-pointer from DaMarri Copeland and another from Caleb McCormick.
At the end of the first quarter, Highland did manage to slow down the offense of Hamilton a bit, while also creating some offense of their own, ending the quarter down 29-7.
McCormick seemed to play well all night, despite being against a bigger and faster team in Hamilton. McCormick finished the night with a handful of steals and rebounds, with a few blocks as well.
Copeland played well on defense on the evening, limiting the opposition as much as he could, while also grabbing several steals and rebounds of his own.
Hero of the overtime thriller with GCS, Jack Millsap, also hit a three-pointer in the game at a crucial point that got the offense excited and rolling.
Heading into the break, Highland found themselves against the wall, as they were down 43-15 at half.
Ethan Cundiff had a great night for Highland as well, as he grabbed several boards on the evening and scored a few baskets as well.
Freshman Darvis Barkley came off the bench and had an impressive evening, looking more like a well-versed varsity player rather than a freshman.
Trey Bennett grabbed a rebound and made a basket in the third quarter to help his team score a few in the quarter.
Heading into the final stanza, Highland played a bit better in the third, only allowing an 11-8 run by the Trojans, down 57-23.
Jacob Reed got minutes in the game as well, grabbing a few steals and a couple of rebounds, while playing well on defense.
In the final quarter, the Eagles outscored the Trojans 13-4 to close out the game.
Lady Trojans 51
Lady Eagles 49
In a game that the Lady Eagles seemed to dominate all night, even leading by 14 at one point in the fourth quarter, the game slipped out of their grasp as the Lady Trojans won 51-49.
The two teams traded blows for the first couple of minutes into the first quarter, but Highland stepped on the gas and ended the quarter ahead 15-10.
Haley King made a big-time block on a shot by one of the Lady Trojans, and scored on an assist from Kaylie Degale.
In the first game back for Kaylie and Chasity Degale, it was clear their presence was missed in the previous game against Aucilla Christian.
Kaylie dominated the boards all night and had several fastbreak points and steals throughout the evening, following up her performance against Grace Christian.
Chasity also played well all night, as she had several assists and steals on the evening, with a few rebounds as well.
In the first few minutes into the second quarter, Highland went on a 7-3 run to stretch their lead to ten, as they were up 23-13.
Hamilton answered with a run of their own, outscoring Highland 7-3 in the final two minutes before the break, as Highland took a 26-20 lead into halftime.
Neveah Wallace had a great night as well, hitting a three-pointer in the game and grabbing several rebounds and steals along the way.
Coming out of the break, Highland looked like they heard the halftime speech loud and clear, as they would outscore Hamilton 15-7 before heading into the final stanza with a score of 41-27.
Shiloh Avery got several minutes in the game, and she mad the most of out, by grabbing several boards and getting a couple steals, as well as scoring a basket.
Taking their largest lead of the game, fourteen points, into the final stanza, it looked like Highland had the game in hand.
Hamilton decided that when they were down, they would shine their brightest. In a fourth quarter that saw the Lady Trojans outscore Highland 24-8, the Lady Trojans simply could not be stopped.
Courtney McCormick also played a great game, scoring a handful of points and grabbing a few rebounds on the night.
Addy Gatson also made several key plays in the game to help elevate her team in pivotal moments.
Hamilton Lady Trojans are coached by the 1997 Valdosta Daily Times Player of the Year, Kabree Harper. In her first season coaching, she cites that she is proud of her team and the relentlessness they played with all night.
“We worked hard for this win,” Harper said. “This is what we practice for every day. We finished well and we played well in transition. Those free throws really helped us. They are important to take advantage of, and we did that.
“I am probably harder on my freshman point guard than anyone, and it showed why tonight. Aaliyah McFadden had a great night for us, and she will explode in the next couple of years. She will be a force to be reckoned with when she unlocks her potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.