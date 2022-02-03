DASHER – The Highland Christian varsity basketball teams came out with a sweep Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles picked up their third straight win as they defeated the Lady Generals 60-45. Chasity Degale led Highland with 22 points in the win. Allie Lott led Georgia Christian with 14 points in the loss.
In boys action, the Highland boys defeated Georgia Christian 54-45 led by a 23-point night from senior guard Damarri Copeland. Benji Galindo scored 14 points to lead the Generals, while Austin VanAusdall contributed 13 points in the loss.
