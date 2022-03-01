VALDOSTA – Titletown added another championship to its trophy case over the weekend.
The Highland Christian Lady Eagles (15-4) defeated Citizens Christian (25-5) 50-48 for the GISA Class AA Girls State Championship Saturday at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus.
In three short years under head coach Tim Kelsie, the Lady Eagles went from 4-22 in Year 1 to state champions.
"First off, giving honor to God and a great coaching staff," Kelsie said. "A wise coach told me this: It's not how long you coach, but how long you coach the right way and I think our staff has done that. It was a great game. We had to press them the whole game to try and tire them out so they couldn't get their offense going. Also, driving the ball to the basket was key for us because that got them in foul trouble.
"When that buzzer went off, I was in disbelief because we had just done something special. I think this is the first time the girls have ever won a championship at Highland ever. To see the faces of my girls, my coaches and our fans was priceless. Best feeling in the world."
The Lady Eagles jumped ahead 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind at the half.
The team came roaring back in the third to take a 34-28 lead heading into the fourth period.
Trailing 45-43 with .8 seconds left in regulation, Highland sophomore Chasity Degale made two free throws to send the game to overtime, where the Lady Eagles prevailed 50-48.
Chasity Degale led the Lady Eagles with 18 points, while senior Kaylie Degale added 11 points in the win.
Despite a rough first year, Kelsie credits building a greater relationship with his players and their families as well as gaining trust and buy in from the players as the spark that ignited the program's turnaround.
"My first year, we went 4-22," Kelsie said. "The turnaround came when I knew I had to come and build a relationship with the kids, parents and school staff. Then, me and the coaches came together to get the kids to trust us and buy into our system and once we did that, the rest was history."
Behind the stellar play of super sophomore Chasity Degale and senior Kaylie Degale, the Lady Eagles put together one of their finer seasons – setting up Kelsie to win his first GISA Region 6-2A Coach of the Year award.
The Lady Eagles were not the deepest team, fielding just eight available players.
With the Degale sisters leading the way with their play, Kelsie saw all eight of his players band together to push the team over the top. In the end, the Lady Eagles were able to topple a Citizens Christian team that came into Saturday with a 25-4 record.
"I can't say it was just one player that stood out because it took all eight players to come together to make the miracle happen," Kelsie said. "They pushed each other all the way to the end of the state championship game."
The Lady Eagles will have five returners for the 2022-23 season, led by Chasity Degale.
According to Kelsie, the emphasis this offseason will be improving ball-handling and rebounding as a unit. While he expects his team to be considerable smaller in terms of height, Kelsie would like to build a deeper team if possible.
However, as his Lady Eagles just demonstrated, he and his staff will be ready to roll with however many players they have available.
"We will be defending the title next year," Kelsie said. "We have five girls returning from this year's team. ... We hope to get more kids to come out, but if not, it will be the Fab Five [laughs]."
