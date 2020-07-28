Highland Christian HC Stites moving on to Lanier County

Highland Christian head basketball coach Joel Stites has agreed to become the new head coach at Lanier County.
Stites replaces former Bulldogs coach Ty Randolph, who took the head coaching job at Bradwell Institute. While at Highland, Stites led the Eagles to 168 wins, including seven Sweet 16 appearances, two Final Four appearances, a state championship and three consecutive region championships. Stites guided the Eagles to a 25-5 record last season.
