VALDOSTA – The Highland Christian Eagles tested their might against public school powers Thursday night.

The Eagles lost to GHSA Region 1-6A Tift County 2-0 in their first match. The Eagles held an early lead before narrowly dropping the first set 25-23. The Blue Devils proved too tough in the second set as they held off the Eagles 25-18 in the clincher.

Facing host Valdosta in the nightcap, the Eagles lost the first set 25-9. Despite a more fierce effort in the second set, the Eagles fell to the Wildcats 25-16.

The Eagles host Grace Christian Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.

Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you