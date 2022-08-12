VALDOSTA – The Highland Christian Eagles tested their might against public school powers Thursday night.
The Eagles lost to GHSA Region 1-6A Tift County 2-0 in their first match. The Eagles held an early lead before narrowly dropping the first set 25-23. The Blue Devils proved too tough in the second set as they held off the Eagles 25-18 in the clincher.
Facing host Valdosta in the nightcap, the Eagles lost the first set 25-9. Despite a more fierce effort in the second set, the Eagles fell to the Wildcats 25-16.
The Eagles host Grace Christian Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
