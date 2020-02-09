Highland Christian Eagles go back-to-back, win region title

BAINBRIDGE –– The Highland Christian Academy Eagles Boys basketball team stormed through both games at their regional tournament in Bainbridge to claim the D1A Region 4 Championship. The Eagles have now won the title in back to back seasons.
In the semifinals, the Eagles faced Citizens Christian and shook off a slow start and poor shooting to claim a 54-38 victory.
Highland rode solid performances from Xavier Godfrey and Quron Baker. The pair of guards led their team in almost every category. Baker tallied 19 and Godfrey added 14 points. After building a 20-point lead, the Eagles were able to play everyone in the final quarter.
Highland moved on to play Grace Christian in the Championship on Saturday night –– winning in impressive fashion, 93-59.
Playing the tournament host led to a raucous crowd hoping to see an upset. The Eagles did not acquiesce, as they used Jace LeVan early on. The senior big man scored 10 points in the first quarter.
Grace was able to hang in the game by hitting some tough shots early on.
“We had talked about coming out with more energy than the night before. I thought Xavier Godfrey was just great with his defensive intensity," Eagles coach Joel Stites said.
After putting up 21 points in the first quarter, the Eagles continued to push the tempo in the second with several different defensive sets that confused Grace and created easy buckets for the Eagles.
Right before the half, Baker drove to the basket and hit Damarri Copeland for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer –– giving the Eagles a 46-30 lead.
“I told our guys at halftime that our best was yet to come.," Stites said. "We were going to a higher gear and our guys believed it."
The Eagles definitely came out hungry as the second half opened with great ball movement and high paced scoring. The Eagles once again flirted with century mark as they had 90 points on the board with two minutes to play.
“We thought about going after that number (100), but we wanted to make sure everyone got to experience court time," Stites said with a smile. "That was more important.”
Baker was magnificent for the Eagles, leading the team with a game-high 31 points and 11 assists. LeVan was just as impressive, adding 28 points and 17 rebounds. Godfrey added eight points and 10 rebounds. Jyrell Jones and Copeland each added nine points for the Eagles.
“I thought my assistant head coach, Tim Rose, was awesome throughout the tournament," Stites said. "He handles our rotations and it was paramount to our success. Keeping guys fresh is the key in these types of games and we have a good bit of experience. I’ve got a great guy on the bench with me."
The Eagles now move on to the Round of 16 in the State Playoffs. They will host their next game at home Tuesday.
They don’t know their opponent or the exact time yet, but they will be looking forward to the opportunity to entertain their fans and supporters back in Valdosta.
