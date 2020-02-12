VALDOSTA –– The Highland Christian Eagles got through the Round of 16 with a 61-19 rout of Hancock Academy Tuesday night.
The Eagles took care of business against the shorthanded Rebels, who dressed only six players for the game. The team raced out to a 33-5 halftime lead and led 39-13 going into the fourth quarter.
After a slow third quarter, the Eagles caught fire again in the fourth, opening the final period on a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer and a nifty finish around the rim by junior Quron Baker.
Playing their reserves much of the fourth, the Eagles scored 22 points in the fourth quarter in a game that never saw them seriously tested. Without starter Xavier Godfrey, the fourth quarter allowed head coach Joel Stites to do some tinkering with various lineup combinations.
"I thought our bench guys did pretty well –– we scored 22 in the fourth quarter," Stites said. "It's tough. We knew we were going to be better than those guys and we were gifted with the No. 1 seed for a reason. But we also had the mindset as coaches that, 'Hey, we've got to go play on Saturday.' So we try to keep them focused, No. 1, and then just play a game and figure out how to do that and not make anyone look bad.
"As it ended up, we didn't look so good ourselves. ... I thought we played well defensively –– to hold a team under 20 (points), that's always a goal."
Senior Jace LeVan led the Eagles with 17 points –– scoring 10 of the team's 19 points in the first quarter. Baker, who struggled with his outside shot much of the night, had nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter. Ethan North added 11 points as Highland Christian won its 11th consecutive game.
UP NEXT
The Eagles travel to South Georgia College on Saturday to face Central Christian in the GAPPS Division I-A State Quarterfinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The winner of Saturday's game will play the winner of the Trinity Prep and Habersham in the Final Four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.