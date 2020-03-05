Highland Christian boys basketball announces All-Region awards

The Highland Christian Academy boys basketball team yet again finished a strong season. The Eagles closed out their run to the Final Four with a 25-5 record.
As the season came to a close, the awards started piling up. Quron Baker, Xavier Godfrey and Jace LeVan were recognized as All-Region players and Jyrell Jones was Honorable Mention.
In a surprising outcome; Baker, Godfrey and LeVan each received the rare distinction of being selected as All-State. Highland Christian has never had three All-State awards in the same year.
The trio was definitely worthy. Baker led the team in scoring with 24 points per game and 10 assists. LeVan added 18 points a game along with 14 rebounds. Godfrey stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals per game. Jones got in on the accolades by joining his teammates as Georgia D1-A All Star Game selection. The four Eagles played in Macon this past weekend in the GAPPS All Star game. They had the chance to play for their coaches on last time this season as their head coach for the game was their very own coach, Joel Stites.
Coach Tim Rose was selected as assistant coach as well for the Eagles. The coaching staff got the most out of the event as they saw Baker lead all scorers with 20 points and Godfrey close behind with 18 points in shared minutes. LeVan added nine points and Jones had four as the group from Highland Christian squeezed every last drop out of their successful season.
