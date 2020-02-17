Highland Christian advances to second straight Final Four

The Highland Christian Academy Boys Basketball team have done it again, as they are heading back to the GAPPS D1-A Final Four in the Georgia State Basketball Playoffs. The Eagles (25-4) faced off against Central Christian (16-9) on Saturday at South Georgia State College in a quarterfinals matchup.
The Eagles stormed out to an early lead and never relented, winning the contest 73-56.
The small private school from Valdosta turned some heads early in their matchup with their opponents from just south of Atlanta in Sharpsburg. Central hit a corner three to start the game and then dealt with an onslaught of an attack style of offense from the Eagles. Jace LeVan scored early and often as the senior big man led the charge, along with his counterpart down low, Jyrell Jones. The two accounted for 20 of Highland's first 24 points in the first quarter.
Quron Baker managed the offense and had several assists early on as the Eagles hit the Crusaders with an uptempo offense and a swarming defense.
The Crusaders were coming off a Sweet 16 win where they hit more than 15 three pointers. The Eagles were having none of that in their contest.
"We were able to watch some film and get a good game plan for these guys," Stites said of Central Christian. "We got up and took away their space. We stressed that every guy on their team wasn't allowed to be comfortable for the whole 32 minutes."
The plan worked as the Eagles took a commanding 41-26 halftime lead with Central only converting 3 made shots from long distance. Highland used a bevy of different defenses throughout the game as they continued to blitz Central throughout the second half. LeVan continued his strong start and simply dominated the game –– scoring a game-high 29 points and bringing in 14 rebounds.
It was obvious the Eagles were using their low post players almost every possession by running an offense predicated on ball movement and sealing the posts for easy buckets. Central was held to only two made 3-pointers in the second half as well.
Jones scored 16 points for the Eagles and Baker added 17 points and eight assists in yet another steady game. Xavier Godfrey contributed about every way possible with eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
"I really liked our preparation for today," Stites said. "It actually started early this morning, as we were in the gym doing a light workout and walk through prior to us heading out. We were locked in. Well, except for foul shooting –– we missed 15 free throws today. We could have been that much better."
The Eagles found a way back to Macon for their second Final Four in as many years.
"It's so tough to even get there once (Final Four), let alone twice in a row. So we are blessed," Stites said. "We are definitely big underdogs this year, which I think is fun. No pressure. We just want to go out and play the way I think we are capable of."
The Eagles face the No. 2 team in the state, Trinity Prep (24-4) on Friday in Macon at Central Georgia Technical College at 7 p.m.
