VALDOSTA –– Highland Christian played host to Citizens Christian on Thursday night. Highland looked to avenge a loss to Hamilton last Tuesday night.
The Eagles did just that, as they would defeat the Patriots by a score of 47-44.
Caleb McCormick had a great night, as he led the Eagles with 16 points.
Micah Robinson had his best game of the season, as he finished the night with 12 points.
Darvis Barkley played a big role in the second half, coming in for Copeland and scoring 10 points in the game.
DeMarri Copeland left the game early in the game due to an injury but managed to finish with six points. Sam Millsap also added a three-pointer on the night.
The first quarter started out fast for the Patriots, and it looked to be that the Eagles would be in for another long night, following the Hamilton game.
The first quarter ended with the Patriots in a comfortable 17-8 lead. Copeland would score six of the points, while Robinson added two in the quarter.
The second quarter faired better for the Eagles, as they would hold the Patriots to only 9 points, while scoring 9 of their own, heading to the break down 26-17.
Robinson would lead the charge in the second, as he had 4 points. Millsap hit his three-pointer and McCormick added 2 more in the quarter.
Coming out of the break, McCormick decided to take the game into his own hands, and he would score 8 of his points in the third period alone.
Robinson also added a few points of his own, finishing with 4 points and the freshman, Barkley, added 2 points.
Highland outscored Citizens in the third period 14-12, and they closed the gap to only down by 7 points, as the Patriots took a 38-31 lead into the final stanza.
Highland got better by each quarter, finishing the first quarter with 8 points, the second with 9, the third with 14 and the fourth with 16.
In the fourth quarter, Highland played some of their most complete basketball, holding the Patriots to only 6 points in the final stanza.
With just under five minutes left in the game, Highland was still down 40-35, and it looked like they would not be making a comeback in the game.
The Patriots made a costly mistake that sent Highland to the free throw line, and Darvis Barkley hit three free throws to close the gap to 40-38.
With Robinson scoring four quick points, Highland took their first lead of the night with less than a minute to go in the game.
Not to be outdone, the Patriots would add four points of their own, as they would retake the lead, 44-42.
In the clutch, the freshman Barkley knocked down a three-pointer that sent the crowd through the roof as the Eagles took a 45-44 lead with a few ticks remaining.
A foul by Highland on one of the Patriots’ top players, looked to be a costly mistake, as it was an and-one play, and making both shots would’ve sank Highland.
To the surprise of everyone, the Patriots’ player missed the shot, and McCormick secured the rebound.
Citizens fouled McCormick, who made both free throws to complete the improbable comeback for the Eagles.
“Getting a win like that, it feels great,” Highland head coach Randy Arnold said. “That is how you play Highland basketball. We fight. We fight through things and we finish.
“We did come out flat in the first half, but I am pleased with how we finished the game. We needed that win. The young pups were able to get some experience and they gave 100% tonight with Copeland and (Sam) Millsap out. I cannot say enough about Barkley. He was ready when his number was called. His energy is always through the roof and he has confidence. He proved to me, and everyone, that he can handle it out there and he is ready for this level of basketball.”
CCA girls 54
Lady Eagles 36
The Lady Eagles looked to make up for a fourth quarter blunder against Hamilton from Tuesday, but were unsuccessful, as the Lady Eagles lost to the Lady Patriots 54-36.
Chasity Degale led the Lady Eagles in scoring on the evening, as she finished with 13 points, followed by Kaylie Degale with eight points.
In the first quarter, it looked as though Highland would avenge the loss from Tuesday, as they hung with the Patriots, ending the quarter only down 13-12.
With 4:34 seconds into the second period, the Lady Patriots went on a 10-2 run, as they led the Lady Eagles 23-14.
In the final 3:26, the Lady Patriots really stepped on the gas, as they would finish the quarter on a 14-5 run, outscoring the Lady Eagles 24-7 in the quarter, to take a 37-19 lead into the break.
The Lady Eagles had a better game plan at the break, as they outscored the Lady Patriots 11-8 heading into the final stanza.
Chasity Degale led the charge in the third period, as she scored four points to close the gap for the Lady Eagles.
In the final stanza, the Lady Eagles kept it close, as the Lady Patriots outscored them 9-6, but it was too little too late for the Lady Eagles to comeback, as the second quarter for the Patriots essentially sealed the deal for the game.
Highland will be back at home on Feb. 4 as they take on Baker County in the season finale. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.
