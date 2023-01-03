MONTEVALLO, Ala. – Behind a combined 89 points from five players in double figures, the Valdosta State men’s basketball team posted a 110-103 victory at Montevallo on Monday afternoon.
VSU improved to 10-6 on the year and 6-4 in Gulf South Conference play, while the Falcons fell to 6-9 overall 4-7 in league play.
Blazer senior Cam Hamilton had a game and season-high 27 points, while senior Jacolbey Owens finished with 23 points, along with 15 from graduate student Ryan Black and 13 from junior Jay Rucker in the victory. Hamilton finished 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 9 from deep and 4 of 5 from the line, while Owens was 6 of 11 from the field with one triple and a game-high 10 of 14 from the stripe, posting a double-double with 11 assists. It marked his second game this season of double-digit assists with 10 at Delta State (11/26/22). Black finished 5 of 9 from the field – all from beyond the arc, while Rucker was 6 of 11 from the floor with one triple and six rebounds. Senior Maurice Gordon added 11 points in the game with seven rebounds. Senior Mohamed Fofana added 12 rebounds in the game to go along with seven points.
VSU shot 37 of 77 from the field for a 48.1 average, while it was 22 of 41 in blistering second half (53.7 %). The Blazers were 13 of 28 from beyond the arc and were 23 of 33 from the line. UM shot 46.1 percent for the game on 35 of 76 and also was strong in the second half from the field, going 21 of 38. The Falcons were 6 of 12 from beyond the arc and 24 of 27 from the line. VSU held a 47-42 lead in rebounding, while both teams committed 24 turnovers each.
The Falcons were led by 26 points from Braxton Bertolette on 10 of 17 from the field, 2 of 3 from deep and 4 of 4 from the line, as he remained perfect from the stripe this season leading the nation in free throw percentage (44 of 44). Bertolette added seven rebounds, while Mason Shifflett added 18 points and ten rebounds for the Falcons for two of five players in double figures.
VSU took the lead at 27-26 with 7:24 to play on a steal from Hamilton and score as he added to his school-record thefts with five for the game, giving him 183 for his career. On Saturday, he surpassed previous record holder Marlon Jones’ (1982-1987) mark of 176 steals with three at Auburn Montgomery. Though the first 13 minutes and change, UM had built the lead to as many as six. After an Owens free throw tied the game at 44 with 1:44 to play, the Blazers closed the first half with the final five points on a dunk from Rucker and a triple from Owens for a 49-44 lead.
The Blazers opened the second half scoring eight of the first 12 points for a 57-48 lead with 17:27 to go capped with a layup from Rucker. A triple from Bertolette pulled UM within 59-56 with 16:03 to play, but the Blazers stretched the lead to 12 at 77-65 with 11:54 to play capped with a triple from Black. VSU then would use a 16-6 run over the next three minutes for a 93-71 lead and 8:13 to play capped with a trey from Hamilton. Two free throws from Owens built the lead to 23 at 100-77 with 5:53 to play.
From there, the Falcons would make a furious comeback, first cutting the deficit to 15 with a 10-2 run with 3:43 to play. VSU stretched the lead back to 20 moments later, but the Falcons wouldn’t go away quietly, closing to within eight with 37 seconds left at 107-99. With 18 seconds remining, UM pulled within six with a layup from Aidan Gardiner, but a technical foul on Bertolette gave VSU free throws as Gordon nailed both for a 110-101 score. Gardiner hit two free throws with three seconds left for UM and the final margin of 110-103. The teams combined for 120 points in the second half with 61 points for VSU and 59 for Montevallo.
The 110 points marked the fourth time this season the Blazers have scored over 100 points, as the team now returns home to host Alabama Huntsville in a very important Gulf South Conference matchup Thursday at 8 p.m. at The Complex, followed by another important game on Saturday at 4 p.m. versus rival West Alabama also inside The Complex.
