VALDOSTA –– With his deployed father, Michael, tuning in via Facetime, Lowndes second baseman Dylan Shea signed a letter of intent to attend Point University on Tuesday.
For Shea, who will make the move to pitcher in college, the opportunity to play college baseball is something he's dreamed of since childhood.
"I've been looking forward to this day for a long time –– since I was little," Shea said. "I've been in contact with (Point) since April and we have a pretty good relationship. They've given me a chance to play and the community over there looks very nice."
Though the Vikings had their season cut short after just 16 games, Shea was an impact player at second base –– boasting a .977 fielding percentage. As a relief pitcher, Shea pitched five innings and posted a 1.31 ERA along with a .238 batting average against. Shea managed to pick up a win in limited time.
The 5-foot-7 senior is one of first-year head coach Ryan Page's first players to sign a college scholarship this year.
"With this being my first class, it's been really awesome to see how the process works and Dylan is just an amazing kid," Page said. "If you could get a team full of that joker, you would have a shot to be really good every year. He works really hard, so I'm super excited for him. When you're talking about a kid who deserves another shot and an opportunity to play at the next level, he's that kid."
Shea joins a Skyhawks team that got off to a red-hot start prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The Skyhawks won 13 of their first 17 games, posting an 8-2 record at home. On March 10, the Skyhawks defeated Toccoa Falls 11-3 in nine innings –– their last game before the shutdown.
"I think I'll fit in pretty good," Shea said of joining the Skyhawks. "They want me as a pitcher, so as long as I just keep working hard and stay focused, I should fit in well."
Page added, "The field is one thing –– he did an unbelievable job for us at second base. He plays the game very smart, very versatile on the field and can play multiple positions. But off the field is even more important. His overall character, his leadership –– he's not a rah-rah, yell at you kind of guy. He's just a guy that shows up every day and goes to work. He brings his lunch pail and he works his tail off every day. He is the epitome of what a baseball player or what an athlete should be."
In three years on varsity, Shea contributed to a 46-34 record for the Vikings over that span. He also played for three different coaches in Rusty Beale, Danny Redshaw and most recently, Page.
Developing a mentality based around hard work, Shea said, is a lesson he takes with him to the next level.
"I've learned that success is driven by hard work and work ethic," Shea said. "I couldn't thank my coaches and my teammates enough for driving me to keep getting better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.