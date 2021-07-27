STATENVILLE –– From Statenville to the next level.
Echols County pitcher and utility player Weston McLeod decided to take his talents to Thomas University this fall.
"It means a lot. Not a lot of people make it out of here or go to the next level playing any sport," McLeod said. "To be able to take my talents to the next level and compete at that level, I think it means a lot for this county and for me.
"It was a long process all summer –– taking all this time and working on my craft. I've been contemplating a lot of decisions and this one just felt best for me. I had a few schools from north Georgia, I had some JUCOs in Florida I was looking at, but this one just felt right when I visited and it felt like a good fit for me."
McLeod pitched 41 innings for the Wildcats last season, allowing only 27 hits and eight earned runs. He recorded 79 strikeouts and posted a pristine 1.54 ERA. As a hitter, McLeod batted .290 with 13 hits, a team-leading five doubles and 11 RBIs.
His productive senior season earned him a spot on the All-Region Team and an Honorable Mention All-State selection.
"I've coached Weston since seventh grade and from the day I met him, you know he's a baseball player," Echols head baseball coach Jay Hamlett said. "You can tell by the way he walks, the way he talks, the way he plays –– he's legit. I think he played in fifth grade with the middle school team all the way up to high school and started all four years in high school. A quiet leader, but still a leader just by example. He's great in school, good grades and he's great on the field. That's why he hit leadoff for me this past year and hit really well and was a dominant pitcher for most of the season. I think Thomas is going to have him do a little bit of both at some point, but I'm just super proud of him and super excited for him at Thomas."
McLeod will be looked upon to help turn around a Night Hawks team that finished 19-29 last season under head coach Tom Fleenor. The Night Hawks finished 8-16 in Sun Conference play and struggled away from home, posting a 4-13 mark away from Varnedoe Stadium.
"I think I have some work to do when I get there," McLeod said. "I've put in a lot of work during my high school years to get me ready for college and I think I'll excel when I get there."
McLeod helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-13 record last season. The team opened the season red-hot with a seven-game winning streak before skidding in region play.
Hamlett and McLeod both felt the team was on track to do some big things during McLeod's junior season, which was limited to only nine games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wildcats were 6-3 in the games they were able to play prior to the shutdown.
"I feel like I gave everything I had every time I stepped on the field," McLeod said. "That COVID season really hurt us. I thought that was our big year to make it as far as we could, but I had a good four years here at Echols. I feel like I put in the work to help me do good at the next level."
Now that he has graduated from Echols and chosen his post-high school destination, McLeod says he'll miss the close-knit, familial ties of Statenville and the feeling of game nights.
"I'll just miss the atmosphere," McLeod said of Echols. "Everybody's friends around here. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody comes out to the games and you know everybody in the stands, so it was a good feeling."
Losing a player of McLeod's caliber would be bittersweet for any coach. Having coached McLeod since seventh grade and watching his growth as a player, Hamlett feels his latest college signee has the work ethic, passion and demeanor to thrive at the college level.
"He's just so smart," Hamlett said of McLeod. "He works hard. He almost treats it like a full-time job sometimes. He's out there hitting with his dad late at night. The county's asking us to not keep the lights on. They're wondering how come the lights are on and it's him out there hitting. He cares. He's very relaxed. The moment is never too big for him. He's ready."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
