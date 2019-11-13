Henderson says Jackets are 'closing the gap' after year 2

THOMASVILLE — For the second straight year, the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets failed to record a region victory and missed the playoffs. Still, head coach Ashley Henderson believes his team has "closed the gap."
“Just as far as the program, where we're at now compared to where we were, we're close. We've just got to keep our nose to grindstone and keep going. We're really close,” Henderson said. “The Harris County game and the Veterans game, we're two plays away from each one of those games of winning those games.”
The two games were the Yellow Jackets' best opportunity to break through with region wins. Central 28-20 to Harris County on Oct. 25 and 27-21 to Veterans on Nov. 1.
Instead, the Yellow Jackets are saddled with a 5-5 record for the second straight year.
Central will look to rectify its region woes next year after being realigned to Class AAAA. Central is in Region 1 again with Bainbridge, Cairo, Monroe and Dougherty.
“You can say what you want about going from five to four, but it's still good football I can guarantee you that,” Henderson said. “You're still going to have Bainbridge and you're still going to have Cairo in your region.
“We've got to get better and keep working and our kids will. If we progress as much next year as we have this year, it's going to be a different situation in the playoffs. You'll never go wrong preparing the right way.
Henderson's optimistic outlook is also evident because of the talent that returns next year. Because of a plethora of injuries along the offensive line this year, Central used as many as 10 different players in the trenches. That experience should benefit the Yellow Jackets on offense and defense next year. Central also returns quarterback Kalique Guyton and running back Tykeem Wallace for their senior seasons.
“I like what we have coming back," Henderson said. "There's some individuals you don't replace and a lot of that is the legacy these guys will leave such as a Jabais Kerbo at wide receiver and Zendai Brooks at wide receiver. Those were our two hardest workers on the team. Good things came their way because they worked the way they worked. You hope the legacy they leave rubs off on somebody."
“We've got a big ninth grade class. We've got another big eighth grade class coming across the street with a talented bunch. We've got everything in place. At the end of the day, we've got to keep doing things the right way and that's the way we're going to do it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.