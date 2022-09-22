VALDOSTA – Valdosta State head men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer announced the hiring of Nate Nowicki as his new assistant coach ahead of the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.
“Nate is a great young coach and I’m grateful to have him in our program,” Helfer said. “He is a hard worker who has a tremendous understanding of the game of basketball and, being a former college player, Nate is able to relate in a way that players understand and comprehend. He is an excellent teacher of the game of basketball and will continue to be a great asset on the coaching staff this season.”
Nowicki was elevated to the assistant position following a two-year stint as the graduate assistant under Helfer. As a graduate assistant for the Blazers, Nowicki was responsible for basketball operations, the team academic coordinator, responsible for team volunteer opportunities, supervising student managers and was the assistant camp director for summer camps. In addition, he also was responsible for the men’s basketball social media, as well as assisting in recruiting, player development and scouting reports throughout the season.
“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Nowicki said. “Valdosta State has become a home for me over the past two years. There are a lot of great people here, and I’m very happy to continue being a part of this community.”
A 2020 graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, Nowicki played basketball for the Barons and was an AMCC Academic All-Conference honoree for the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. He received his bachelor’s degree in history and adolescent to young adult education and is a native of Newark, Ohio.
“I feel I will add a level of familiarity to the program that will hopefully lead to a smooth transition,” Nowicki said on transitioning from a graduate assistant. “I know our players and I know Coach Helfer’s expectations for our team. A change in assistant will always present some challenges, but I want to continue the tradition that has been established, while also being myself as a coach.”
As a graduate assistant, he helped the Blazers accumulate a 28-21 record and a 21-17 record in the Gulf South Conference and saw the 2020-2021 team clinch the GSC regular season title, as well as an appearance in the NCAA South Regional. Nowicki graduated from Valdosta State in 2021, receiving his master’s degree in higher education leadership.
“I have known Nate for a long time as we are both graduates of Newark Catholic High School in Newark,” Helfer said. “I trust Nate and that is something that is invaluable for an assistant coach head coach relationship. He is committed to our program and the university, and I see a bright future for him.”
“I’m very excited to continue working with Coach Helfer,” Nowicki said. “He gave me my first break in coaching when he offered me my graduate assistant role and it means a lot that he noticed how hard I worked the last two years. Continuing to be around a great coach and mentor like him is a blessing, and I want to continue to learn as much as I can with this program.”
Report submitted by VSU Athletics.
