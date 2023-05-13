ROME — Berrien tennis fought back, but it was a painful end to their 2023 season at the Class 2A state championship May 13 at the Rome Tennis Center.
“It was a heartbreaker,” said head coach Jarrett Luke, who saw the big trophy come down to the last handful of games in the third set of the fifth match. “I’m proud of the girls. They played hard. Great season.”
This was the second time under Luke that Berrien has been denied in the championship game.
Jeff Davis began the day with a win at No. 3 singles. Berrien quickly tied it at 1-1, with Lexi Knight and Joci Holbrook earning a 6-2, 6-3 decision at No. 1 doubles.
Kailey Griffin and Emmi Warren put the Rebelettes ahead in the other doubles match. After falling in the first set 6-1, Warren and Griffin were victorious in the other sets, 6-0, 6-3.
Jeff Davis won at No. 1 singles to even the count at 2-2. That sent Berrien to a familiar position, waiting on a final match to learn their fate.
“It came to down to No. 2 singles,” said Luke. Jeff Davis won the opening set, 6-3. Berrien came back 6-2 to send it to a third and final set.
Jeff Davis had a 5-3 lead in the third set. “We won two games to tie it, 5-5,” Luke said. Then Jeff Davis rallied, winning the final two games to earn the title, 7-5.
Berrien is looking toward next year. Only two players are set to graduate, No. 1 singles player Brooklyn Cersey and Knight, who is half of a doubles team. Three of his seven starters are sophomores and freshmen.
