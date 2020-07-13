VALDOSTA –– After earning First Team All-Region honors in his senior season, Lowndes guard Paul Montgomery started looking for a place to keep playing.
Without many offers coming in due to COVID-19 limiting college recruitment, Montgomery has been working on his game in hopes of getting noticed. On Thursday, Montgomery signed a letter of intent with Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga.
When asked what sold him on Brewton-Parker, Montgomery candidly admitted it was about going where he was wanted.
“When I went on my visit to the school, I liked the campus,” Montgomery said. “It’s a Christian school, there’s not too many people there. It’s a nice, cool school. Really I just wanted to play for anybody who wanted me to play for them. Coach Birchfield wanted me to play for him, so I was just like, ‘Let’s do it, Coach.’”
Montgomery averaged nearly 10 points per game for the Vikings this past season and led the team with 55 three-pointers in 23 games.
The Vikings went 9-14 under first-year head coach Reshon Benjamin, but Montgomery, along with teammates Jaylen Jones and Jacques Williams, made the All-Region Team in Region 1-7A.
“The reason this is very significant is because a lot of kids have aspirations and dreams to play college basketball,” Benjamin said. “Basketball is a global game nowadays. There’s millions of kids across the world, thousands of kids across the U.S. who want to play college basketball. The recruiting trail has become really, really tough amidst this pandemic. A lot of college coaches haven’t gotten the chance to get out and see kids. We were going to have a college showcase here (in March) and it got shut down because of the pandemic.
“This young man never stopped. He never stopped. He kept working out. He’s been going down to a gym in Berrien County, working out with a lot of guys that play college ball. He hooked up with a trainer down there and kept honing in on his skills.”
In the fall, Montgomery will join a Barons team that went 7-23 last season under head coach Stephen Birchfield.
According to Benjamin, Birchfield envisions Montgomery becoming a valued 3-and-D weapon in his system in time. The 5-foot-9 guard made 34% of his 3-point shots during his senior year and scored in double figures 11 times.
Montgomery scored a season-high 22 points on Dec. 27 against Lafayette, 19 points in a region win against rival Tift County and a team-best 17 points in a 67-65 loss against crosstown rival Valdosta on Jan. 15.
When asked about how he will fit into a role with the Barons, Montgomery understands he’s not coming in to carry the team.
“When I got there, Coach didn’t sugar coat nothing,” Montgomery said of his conversation with Birchfield. “He just told me if I come there, I’m not gonna be the LeBron or come in and play the whole game. I told him I understood. He just kept it real and I liked the vibe I got from him.”
During the offseason, Montgomery has been training with a small group of college prospects under the careful supervision of Highland Christian head coach Joel Stites.
Going against Valdosta State commit and All-State guard Ricky Brown as well as Highland Christian leading scorer and assist man Quron Baker, Montgomery has been focusing on improving his defense and ability to create off the dribble at the next level.
“I’ve worked on my defense a lot, trying to guard the better dudes in the gym and get right there,” Montgomery said. “I’m trying to get my ball-handling right. Those are the main things.”
Thursday morning, Benjamin spoke with Birchfield about his senior sharpshooter. Without much recruitment, Benjamin says Birchfield came away with great impressions from watching Montgomery’s game film.
However, Benjamin wanted to assure the second-year coach about the level of person he was getting on and off the floor.
“I had a conversation with his coach this morning and I told him, ‘There’s three things you’re getting in this young man here,’” Benjamin said. “The first thing is he’s a very lovable young man. I kid you not, everybody loves this dude –– teachers, administrators, the student body, teammates, even the people in the community. They always have really good things to say about Paul.
“The second thing is, he loves to shoot the basketball. He’s gonna shoot the ball. I can remember one or two times this year he pulled up from the volleyball line and I’m looking like, ‘Don’t shoot that’ and it goes in and I’m like, ‘Good shot.’ He’s never met a shot he doesn’t like. He’s not afraid to take the big shots. He had big games against Valdosta, big games against Tift, he showed up real big and he was our leading scorer averaging double figures. Because of that, he was our representative from Lowndes High School on the All-Region First Team in Region 1-7A. ... The third thing is he’s a high-character kid. He’s the type of kid...you don’t have to worry about him. If he’s supposed to be somewhere, he’s going to be there. If he’s supposed to be doing something, he’s going to be doing it.”
Montgomery played for two coaches during his career at Lowndes –– Benjamin and former coach Donnie Holland. He credits Holland’s confrontational, tough love style for toughening him up mentally while lauding Benjamin for giving him more freedom on the floor.
“No disrespect to Coach Holland, but when I played under him, I kind of got tougher skin, thicker skin because it was a little rough with him sometimes,” Montgomery said. “With Coach Ben, he’s just an overall good coach. He helped me out a lot.”
For Montgomery, who joined Lowndes varsity team as a junior, making the All-Region Team was a dream. Being named to the First Team in the region was the proverbial icing on the cake. While former AAU teammates Zack McBurrough and Tony Wiseman didn’t join him on the All-Region Team, Montgomery is grateful to finish his senior year with recognition.
“It felt good, man,” Montgomery said of being First Team All-Region as a senior. “A lot of my boys didn’t get on it for some reason, but it felt good to be noticed that I was hooping.”
